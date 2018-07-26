MARGARITAVILLE AT THE WYNDHAM IS BACK; Sand Sculpture, Tropical Theme Also Return

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Break out the straw hats, hula skirts and Hawaiian shirts because that tropical paradise formerly known as the Wyndham Championship is back, and at center of it all is the return of Margaritaville at the Wyndham, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-19, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Margaritaville.com describes Margaritaville as, “It’s in the tropics somewhere between the Port of Indecision and Southwest of Disorder, but no parallels of latitude mark the spot exactly. You don’t have to be a navigator to get there. Palm trees provide the camouflage, ocean breezes bring the seaplanes and sailboats, tourists and travelers. Passports are not required. Island music rules.….There are lots of lies and loads of stories. It’s a comical concoction that blends together like tequila, salt and limes.”

As it did in previous years, Margaritaville at the Wyndham will feature live music every day, upscale food & beverages including the Wyndham Championship’s signature cocktail, the Wyndham Welcome, along with other refreshments including Margaritas and a full menu of non-alcoholic options. Fans can listen to Jimmy Buffett’s island-inspired music on Radio Margaritaville when live music is not being performed. Margaritaville at the Wyndham debuted at the Wyndham Championship in 2013 and remained the centerpiece of the tournament’s fan experience through 2016. Last year, the space was called the Front Porch at the Wyndham as part of the tournament’s southern hospitality theme. Sirius XM station Radio Margaritaville will broadcast live from Margaritaville at the Wyndham on Saturday and Sunday of tournament week.

“Having Margaritaville at the Wyndham back after a one-year layoff is huge,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “They’re part of the fabric of this tournament, and it’s a great spot to hang out. It’s also really cool that Margaritaville has such a strong relationship with Wyndham Destinations so that’s a great tie-in for us.”

Also returning this year is another fan favorite, the sand sculpture, on which artists create an ever-evolving sculpture throughout tournament week. Fans watch in amazement as the sand artists create an amazing sculpture from a truckload of sand. Tropical plants and palms will return to the tournament’s main entrance and throughout the Sedgefield grounds invoking a visit to a tropical paradise all while attending a PGA TOUR event.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. Tickets are available at http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com or through the tournament office at (336) 379-1570. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards, presenting sponsor BB&T and Premier Partners, Cadillac, Harris Teeter, Lincoln Financial, McConnell Golf, Sunbrella® and VF Corporation for their continued support. Additional tournament information and sponsorship information are available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com. For more information about Wyndham Worldwide, please visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com. Stay connected with the Wyndham Championship through its social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Named a best travel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous loyalty program offering members a simple earning structure of a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay, along with a flat, free night redemption rate of just 15,000 points per room per night – the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Wyndham Rewards members can enjoy the benefits of the program at nearly 9,000 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts properties, as well as thousands of homes and condos in partnership with Wyndham Destinations. Join for free today at www.WyndhamRewards.com You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the largest hotel franchising Company in the world, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 790,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers more than 56 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, condominiums and holiday homes globally. For more information, visit www.WyndhamHotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. Our global presence in 110 countries at more than 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300+ affiliated exchange properties distinguishes Wyndham Destinations as the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, with North America’s largest professionally managed rental business. Each year our team of 25,000 associates delivers great vacations to millions of families as they make memories of a lifetime. Learn more at www.WyndhamDestinations.com. Our world is your destination.