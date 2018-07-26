The Bubby Project Boot Camp:from Coach Jimmy Lamour

from Coach Jimmy Lamour:

We are asking all our friends and family to join us as we present the 1st Annual Bubby Project Boot Camp on August at 9:15 a.m.

The boot camp is free and we are accepting donations for cancer research via Pay pal below or bringing money at the day of the event. All proceeds will be given to cancer research in my brother-in-law Frederick Rorie’s honor.

The boot camp will be held at 4361 Federal Drive Suite 180 Greensboro, NC 27410. We are asking everyone that can to come and support this great cause.

We are asking companies to give donations of their product to give to the guests as prizes or go to the paypal button to donate monetarily. Check out the website at https://thebubbyproject.blogspot.com/

We appreciate your support and I am sure my brother-in-law would be gracious if he were here. Thank you.

Coach Lamour

**********Frederick Marjet Rorie passed on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Randolph Hospice House. He was 52 years of age. He was preceded in death by mother, Georgia Lee Rorie. He worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement for many years and loved his Lowe’s family. He is survived by daughter, Apryl Nicole Smith (Joshua); father, Robert Dell Rorie; brother, Robert Kelly Rorie; sister, Charlene Devona Lamour (Jimmy); and a host of family and friends.**********