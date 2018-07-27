Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday:The Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament(Stoner-White Stadium) and American Legion State Tournament(Finch Field/UNCG) continue today

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Friday/Today with Results from Thursday’s games…*****

Greensboro Colt Baseball/2018 East Zone Tournament:

**********The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament continues TODAY in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro**********

*****Thursday Finals:*****

Brooklyn, New York 14, Greensboro White 3…5 Innings

Greensboro Green 10, Kempsville, Va. 1

WP:Mark Scott(Ragsdale HS)…Noah Lea(Dudley HS) 3-4 with a Double to the wall and Isaiah Hairston(Southwest Guilford HS) with several hits….Coaches for the Green Team are Larry Farrer(Dudley HS), Brett Garrett(Grimsley HS) and Pella Stokes(Dudley HS)

Youngstown, Ohio 10, Brooklyn, N.Y. 7

Kempsville/Virginia Beach 12, Greensboro White 5

+++Greensboro White has been eliminated.+++

(Double Elimination Tournament)

**********Round Three on Friday/Today at 3pm and the Championship will be on Saturday, at 12 Noon….**********

Friday/Today’s Games:

***Brooklyn, N.Y. vs. Kempsville 3pm…Loser Eliminated***

***Youngstown vs. Greensboro Green 5pm…Winner goes on the Championship Game and Loser must play at 7pm in the Elimination Round…***

+++++CJ Johnson(Triad Math and Science Academy) should get the start for Greensboro Green on the mound today/Friday…Throws in the upper 80’s…

***Brooklyn, N.Y. vs. Kempsville Winner vs. Youngstown vs. Greensboro Green Loser 7pm….Loser of this game Eliminated and Winner goes on the Championship Series on Saturday…***

CLICK HERE for the Updated Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..

Tournament Location

Stoner-White Stadium, Jaycee Park, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455

Champion advances to World Series in Marion, IL

**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********

Green Team:

Derek Marinez

Isaiah Rhem

Isaiah Hariston

Justin Brady

Gus Hughes

CJ Johnson

Mark Scott

Devin Tonkins

Cody Darnell

Ethan Penny

Alden Kolessar

Bryson Hamlet

Luke Jenkins

Eli Willen

Paddy McGonigal

Chad Carpenter

Noah Lea

Jackson Dempsey

(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Hickory Crawdads(50-51) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(49-53) 7pm

Thursday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 6, Lakewood BlueClaws 2

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(27-14) at Martinsville Mustangs…Doubleheader at 6:15pm and 8:15pm 7:05pm

Thursday:Forest City Owls 10, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 9

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Deep River MudDogs at Kernersville Bulldogs(34-10) 7pm at Kernersville Glenn High School

Thursday:North Wake Fungo 7, Kernersville Bulldogs 6

American Legion:

**********North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule**********

Thursday July 26th

Finch Field* – Stars Pool

Final:Post 87 HiToms 5, Shelby 0

Today/Friday July 27th

Finch Field(Thomasville)- Stripes Pool

4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Area 4 Runner-Up TBD

7 pm – Pitt County Post 39 vs. Rowan County

UNCG Baseball Stadium – Stars Pool

(1509 Walker Ave, Greensboro, NC 27412)

4 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Garner Nationals

7 pm – Wilmington Post 10 vs. Area 4 Champion TBD

Saturday July 28th

Finch Field – Stars Pool

4 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD vs. Garner Nationals

7 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Wilmington Post 10

UNCG Baseball Stadium- Stripes Pool

4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Rowan County

7 pm – Area 4 Runner-Up TBD vs. Pitt County Post 39

*****Semi-Finals*****

Sunday July 29th

Finch Field

4 pm – Stripes #1 vs. Stars #2

7 pm – Stars #1 vs. Stripes #2

*****Championship*****

**********Monday July 30th**********

Finch Field

4 pm – Semi-Final Qualifiers

Post 87 High Point HiToms Roster:

1 Mark McLamb - / Wesleyan Christian 3 Avery Cain - / Ledford 4 Jacob Edwards - / Southwest Guilford 5 Tyrese Hearst - / Westchester Country Day 6 Colin Smith - / High Point Central 7 Cameron Mills - / Ledford 8 Lucas Compton - / Westchester Country Day 9 Jarrett Crump - / High Point Christian 10 Alec Hunter - / Westchester Country Day 11 Colin Best - / High Point Christian 13 Koty Proctor - / Wesleyan Christian 14 Landon Smith - / Wheatmore 15 Dalton Ward - / Westchester Country Day 17 Nick Caldwell - / Wesleyan Christian 19 Dylan Schultheiss - / High Point Christian 20 Jackson Leck - / High Point Christian 21 Jake Stroud - / Ledford 22 Connor Smith - / High Point Christian

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Kingsport(17-17) at Burlington Royals(10-25) 7pm

Thursday:Burlington Royals 5, Elizabethton 0

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(62-42) at Salem(48-54) 7:05pm

Thursday:Frederick Keys 6, Winston-Salem Dash 1