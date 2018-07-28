Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday:Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament Championship with Greensboro Green vs. Youngstown, Ohio/American Legion State Tournament(Finch Field/UNCG)
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Saturday/Today with Results from Friday’s games…*****
Greensboro Colt Baseball/2018 East Zone Tournament:
**********The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament Finals are TODAY in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro**********
*****Thursday Finals:*****
Brooklyn, New York 14, Greensboro White 3…5 Innings
Greensboro Green 10, Kempsville, Va. 1
WP:Mark Scott(Ragsdale HS)…Noah Lea(Dudley HS) 3-4 with a Double to the wall and Isaiah Hairston(Southwest Guilford HS) with several hits….Coaches for the Green Team are Larry Farrer(Dudley HS), Brett Garrett(Grimsley HS) and Pella Stokes(Dudley HS)
Youngstown, Ohio 10, Brooklyn, N.Y. 7
Kempsville/Virginia Beach 12, Greensboro White 5
+++Greensboro White has been eliminated.+++
(Double Elimination Tournament)
*****Round Three Results from Friday*****
Friday Games:
Final:Brooklyn 13, Kempsville 5
Kempsville Eliminated…
Final:Greensboro Green 8, Youngstown, Ohio 4
+++++WP:CJ Johnson(Triad Math and Science Academy)
Final:Youngstown 11, Brooklyn 5
Brooklyn Eliminated
**********Greensboro Green in the Championship Game TODAY/Saturday at Noon….**********
++++++++++Greensboro Green vs. Youngstown, Ohio at Noon TODAY….If Youngstown wins, a Game Two will be necessary and it will be played at 2pm, with all games going on/being played at Stoner-White Stadium….Winner will represent the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series next week, in Lafayette, Indiana…++++++++++
CLICK HERE for the Updated Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..
**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********
Green Team:
Derek Marinez
Isaiah Rhem
Isaiah Hariston
Justin Brady
Gus Hughes
CJ Johnson
Mark Scott
Devin Tonkins
Cody Darnell
Ethan Penny
Alden Kolessar
Bryson Hamlet
Luke Jenkins
Eli Willen
Paddy McGonigal
Chad Carpenter
Noah Lea
Jackson Dempsey
(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Hickory Crawdads(50-52) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(50-53) 7pm
Friday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 3, Hickory Crawdads 0
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(28-15) at Asheboro Copperheads 7:05pm
Friday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 12, Martinsville Mustangs 1…Martinsville Mustangs 5, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 2…
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Catawba Valley Stars at Kernersville Bulldogs(35-10) Doubleheader 5 and 7:30pm at Kernersville Glenn High School
Friday:Kernersville Bulldogs 8, Deep River MudDogs 5
American Legion:
**********North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule**********
Thursday July 26th
Finch Field* – Stars Pool
Final:Post 87 HiToms 5, Shelby 0
Friday July 27th
UNCG Baseball Stadium – Stars Pool
Final:Garner Nationals 7, HiToms 5
Saturday July 28th
Finch Field – Stars Pool
4 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD vs. Garner Nationals
7 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Wilmington Post 10
UNCG Baseball Stadium- Stripes Pool
4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Rowan County
7 pm – Area 4 Runner-Up TBD vs. Pitt County Post 39
*****Semi-Finals*****
Sunday July 29th
Finch Field
4 pm – Stripes #1 vs. Stars #2
7 pm – Stars #1 vs. Stripes #2
*****Championship*****
**********Monday July 30th**********
Finch Field
4 pm – Semi-Final Qualifiers
Post 87 High Point HiToms Roster:
1 Mark McLamb Wesleyan Christian 3 Avery Cain Ledford 4 Jacob Edwards Southwest Guilford 5 Tyrese Hearst Westchester Country Day 6 Colin Smith High Point Central 7 Cameron Mills Ledford 8 Lucas Compton Westchester Country Day 9 Jarrett Crump High Point Christian 10 Alec Hunter Westchester Country Day 11 Colin Best High Point Christian 13 Koty Proctor Wesleyan Christian 14 Landon Smith Wheatmore 15 Dalton Ward Westchester Country Day 17 Nick Caldwell Wesleyan Christian 19 Dylan Schultheiss High Point Christian 20 Jackson Leck High Point Christian 21 Jake Stroud Ledford 22 Connor Smith High Point Christian
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Kingsport(18-17) at Burlington Royals(10-26) 6:30pm
Friday:Kingsport 8, Burlington Royals 0
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(63-42) at Salem(48-55) 6:05pm
Friday:Winston-Salem Dash 6, Salem Red Sox 5
