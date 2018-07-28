Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday:Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament Championship with Greensboro Green vs. Youngstown, Ohio/American Legion State Tournament(Finch Field/UNCG)

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Saturday/Today with Results from Friday’s games…*****

Greensboro Colt Baseball/2018 East Zone Tournament:

**********The 2018 Colt Baseball 16U East Zone Tournament Finals are TODAY in Stoner-White Stadium, at Jaycee Park, in Greensboro**********

*****Thursday Finals:*****

Brooklyn, New York 14, Greensboro White 3…5 Innings

Greensboro Green 10, Kempsville, Va. 1

WP:Mark Scott(Ragsdale HS)…Noah Lea(Dudley HS) 3-4 with a Double to the wall and Isaiah Hairston(Southwest Guilford HS) with several hits….Coaches for the Green Team are Larry Farrer(Dudley HS), Brett Garrett(Grimsley HS) and Pella Stokes(Dudley HS)

Youngstown, Ohio 10, Brooklyn, N.Y. 7

Kempsville/Virginia Beach 12, Greensboro White 5

+++Greensboro White has been eliminated.+++

(Double Elimination Tournament)

*****Round Three Results from Friday*****

Friday Games:

Final:Brooklyn 13, Kempsville 5

Kempsville Eliminated…

Final:Greensboro Green 8, Youngstown, Ohio 4

+++++WP:CJ Johnson(Triad Math and Science Academy)

Final:Youngstown 11, Brooklyn 5

Brooklyn Eliminated

**********Greensboro Green in the Championship Game TODAY/Saturday at Noon….**********

++++++++++Greensboro Green vs. Youngstown, Ohio at Noon TODAY….If Youngstown wins, a Game Two will be necessary and it will be played at 2pm, with all games going on/being played at Stoner-White Stadium….Winner will represent the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series next week, in Lafayette, Indiana…++++++++++

CLICK HERE for the Updated Brackets and Games for this year’s Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament…..

**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********

Green Team:

Derek Marinez

Isaiah Rhem

Isaiah Hariston

Justin Brady

Gus Hughes

CJ Johnson

Mark Scott

Devin Tonkins

Cody Darnell

Ethan Penny

Alden Kolessar

Bryson Hamlet

Luke Jenkins

Eli Willen

Paddy McGonigal

Chad Carpenter

Noah Lea

Jackson Dempsey

(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Hickory Crawdads(50-52) at Greensboro Grasshoppers(50-53) 7pm

Friday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 3, Hickory Crawdads 0

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(28-15) at Asheboro Copperheads 7:05pm

Friday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 12, Martinsville Mustangs 1…Martinsville Mustangs 5, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 2…

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Catawba Valley Stars at Kernersville Bulldogs(35-10) Doubleheader 5 and 7:30pm at Kernersville Glenn High School

Friday:Kernersville Bulldogs 8, Deep River MudDogs 5

American Legion:

**********North Carolina American Legion State Tournament Schedule**********

Thursday July 26th

Finch Field* – Stars Pool

Final:Post 87 HiToms 5, Shelby 0

Friday July 27th

UNCG Baseball Stadium – Stars Pool

Final:Garner Nationals 7, HiToms 5

Saturday July 28th

Finch Field – Stars Pool

4 pm – Area 4 Champion TBD vs. Garner Nationals

7 pm – Post 87 HiToms vs. Wilmington Post 10

UNCG Baseball Stadium- Stripes Pool

4 pm – Whiteville Post 139 vs. Rowan County

7 pm – Area 4 Runner-Up TBD vs. Pitt County Post 39

*****Semi-Finals*****

Sunday July 29th

Finch Field

4 pm – Stripes #1 vs. Stars #2

7 pm – Stars #1 vs. Stripes #2

*****Championship*****

**********Monday July 30th**********

Finch Field

4 pm – Semi-Final Qualifiers

Post 87 High Point HiToms Roster:

1 Mark McLamb Wesleyan Christian 3 Avery Cain Ledford 4 Jacob Edwards Southwest Guilford 5 Tyrese Hearst Westchester Country Day 6 Colin Smith High Point Central 7 Cameron Mills Ledford 8 Lucas Compton Westchester Country Day 9 Jarrett Crump High Point Christian 10 Alec Hunter Westchester Country Day 11 Colin Best High Point Christian 13 Koty Proctor Wesleyan Christian 14 Landon Smith Wheatmore 15 Dalton Ward Westchester Country Day 17 Nick Caldwell Wesleyan Christian 19 Dylan Schultheiss High Point Christian 20 Jackson Leck High Point Christian 21 Jake Stroud Ledford 22 Connor Smith High Point Christian

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Kingsport(18-17) at Burlington Royals(10-26) 6:30pm

Friday:Kingsport 8, Burlington Royals 0

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(63-42) at Salem(48-55) 6:05pm

Friday:Winston-Salem Dash 6, Salem Red Sox 5

