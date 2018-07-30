College Men’s Golf News – Guilford’s Frye Earns Second Career All-America Scholar Honor
NORMAN, Okla. – Recent Guilford College graduate Harrison Frye (High Point, N.C./High Point Central) was one of 125 NCAA Division III golfers named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). Frye, who earned the same honor in 2017, is Quakers’ fifth two-time honoree in school history and the first since Brian Creghan ’10 in 2010.
A record 516 men’s college golfers from all divisions received All-America Scholar status this year. Honorees are either juniors or seniors academically who have competed in at least three full years of college golf. They also participated in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds in the 2017-18 season, had a minimum stroke average (76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III), and no lower than a 3.2 career grade-point average. Recipients are of a high moral character and in good standing at their college or university.
Frye, who graduated in May with a degree in political science, ranked sixth on the team and 14th in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) with a career-low 75.79 stroke average in 2017-18. He carded one subpar and two even-par scores in his 19 rounds, including a one-under 71 that helped him place 15th at the Tom Kinder Memorial in September (71-76-147). Frye placed second in a dual-match win over Transylvania University March 9 with a two-over 74. He won all three matches in the Division III Match Play Invitational April 6-7.
A four-time dean’s list student, Frye was named to three Academic All-ODAC Teams and was a seven-time member of Guilford’s Student-Athlete Honor Roll.
Frye, a four-year letter winner, leaves Guilford ranked 20th among the school’s career scoring average leaders with a 76.143 average in 77 rounds.
Guilford placed fifth in the 2018 NCAA Division III National Tournament and won its league-record 17th ODAC title in April.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.