Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(7/30/18)

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Monday/Today with Results from Sunday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(52-53) at Rome Braves(57-49)

Sunday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 2, Hickory Crawdads 1

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(28-16) at Asheboro Copperheads 7:05pm

Sunday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF…Lost 8-1 to the Asheboro Copperheads on Saturday…

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(38-11) OFF

Sunday:Kernersville Bulldogs 3, Charlotte Crushers 1…Charlotte Crushers 4, Kernersville Bulldogs 3

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(11-27) at Pulaski(17-22) 7pm

Sunday:Kingsport 7, Burlington Royals 6

Carolina League:

Tonight:Carolina Mudcats(53-53) at Winston-Salem Dash(63-44) 7pm

Sunday:Salem Red Sox 5, Winston-Salem Dash 2

American Legion Baseball State Championship at Finch Field, in Thomasville:

Shelby Post 82 vs. Wilmington Post 10 4pm….The High Point Post 87 HiToms defeated Shelby back last Thursday, 5-0, and then Wilmington beat Post 87, 11-1……

2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green

*****Greensboro Green will represent the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series week, in Marion, Illinois….After 47 years in Lafayette, Indiana, the World Series has moved to Marion, Illinois for 2018 and 2019…*****

$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs. Seoul, South Korea on Friday August 3, at 1:30pm in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$

**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********

Green Team:

Derek Marinez

Isaiah Rhem

Isaiah Hariston

Justin Brady

Gus Hughes

CJ Johnson

Mark Scott

Devin Tonkins

Cody Darnell

Ethan Penny

Alden Kolessar

Bryson Hamlet

Luke Jenkins

Eli Willen

Paddy McGonigal

Chad Carpenter

Noah Lea

Jackson Dempsey

(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)