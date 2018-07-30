Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(7/30/18)
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(52-53) at Rome Braves(57-49)
Sunday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 2, Hickory Crawdads 1
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(28-16) at Asheboro Copperheads 7:05pm
Sunday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF…Lost 8-1 to the Asheboro Copperheads on Saturday…
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(38-11) OFF
Sunday:Kernersville Bulldogs 3, Charlotte Crushers 1…Charlotte Crushers 4, Kernersville Bulldogs 3
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(11-27) at Pulaski(17-22) 7pm
Sunday:Kingsport 7, Burlington Royals 6
Carolina League:
Tonight:Carolina Mudcats(53-53) at Winston-Salem Dash(63-44) 7pm
Sunday:Salem Red Sox 5, Winston-Salem Dash 2
American Legion Baseball State Championship at Finch Field, in Thomasville:
Shelby Post 82 vs. Wilmington Post 10 4pm….The High Point Post 87 HiToms defeated Shelby back last Thursday, 5-0, and then Wilmington beat Post 87, 11-1……
2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green
*****Greensboro Green will represent the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series week, in Marion, Illinois….After 47 years in Lafayette, Indiana, the World Series has moved to Marion, Illinois for 2018 and 2019…*****
$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs. Seoul, South Korea on Friday August 3, at 1:30pm in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$
**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********
Green Team:
Derek Marinez
Isaiah Rhem
Isaiah Hariston
Justin Brady
Gus Hughes
CJ Johnson
Mark Scott
Devin Tonkins
Cody Darnell
Ethan Penny
Alden Kolessar
Bryson Hamlet
Luke Jenkins
Eli Willen
Paddy McGonigal
Chad Carpenter
Noah Lea
Jackson Dempsey
(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)
