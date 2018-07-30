RYDER CUP CAPTAIN JIM FURYK, WORLD GOLF HALL OF FAMER ERNIE ELS WILL PLAY WYNDHAM

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk and World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els will play the Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-19, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join defending champion and 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson, 2018 PLAYERS Championship and 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson, 2007 winner and 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas, three-time champion Davis Love III, 2016 winner Si Woo Kim and East Carolina University alumnus Harold Varner III in the Wyndham Championship field.

Furyk, who will lead the United States team at the Ryder Cup in Paris in September, has played in the Ryder Cup nine times and the Presidents Cup seven times. The 2010 FedExCup champion has 17 PGA TOUR victories to his credit including the 2003 U.S. Open. Furyk will make his 14th Wyndham Championship appearance this year. The last time he played here in 2016, he fired three rounds in the 60s and was tied for third with 18 holes to play, but on Sunday, he shot an even-par 70 and finished tied for 10th. He finished second in 1998 for his best finish here.

Furyk’s best finish of the 2018 season came at the Valspar Championship where he tied for seventh. That finish guaranteed him at least one PGA TOUR top-10 finish every year since 1994. The University of Arizona alumnus reached the FedExCup playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons before missing last year’s playoffs due to a wrist injury. In 2016, he received the Payne Stewart Award presented annually to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship.

Els is a four-time major winner having won the U.S. Open in 1994 and ’97 and the Open Championship in 2002 and ’12. Els has 19 PGA TOUR wins and 47 international victories. He has played in eight President’s Cup matches, nine Dunhill Cup matches and five World Cup matches. A native of South Africa, Els is a member of the 2011 World Golf Hall of Fame class.

Els will make his eighth Wyndham Championship appearance including each of the last five tournaments; his best result here came in 1997 when he finished tied for seventh. He established the Els for Autism Foundation in spring 2009, with son, Ben, who is autistic, the driving force behind the mission. Six years later, he opened the first components of The Els Center of Excellence, based in Jupiter, Fla., to serve local, national and international autism communities and be a game-changing resource in the field.

