Three Wrestling Deaths to report from over the Weekend:Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Christopher(Lawler) and Brickhouse Brown

Three professional wrestling deaths to report from over the weekend with Nikolai Volkoff, age 70, Brickhouse Brown, age 57 and Brian Christopher(Lawler), age 46, all gone…..

Nikolai Volkoff, a very big name for the WWE/WWF, died from dehydration and other issues…Brickhouse Brown, who made a name for himself in World Class Championship Wrestling from Texas and other stops, died after a battle with cancer and Brian Christopher, the son of Jerry “The King” Lawler, maybe had the saddest ending, as he died after hanging himself in his jail cell…..Christopher worked in the USWA and the WWE…

Christopher had battled drug and alcohol issues for many years and he was recently arrested for on a DUI charge and he gave up the ghost and committed suicide, by hanging himself, inside his jail cell…

Brian Christopher’s father, Jerry “The King” Lawler tried on several occasions to help his son and had plans of getting him into a drug rehab before the time of his death. He also encouraged his son to stay clean in hopes of assisting him to land a possible job with WWE.