15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(Today we visit Ben L. Smith HS)

15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(Today we visit Ben L. Smith High School)

We are trying to get around to all of the Guilford County Schools over the next 15 days and we make the stop today at Ben L. Smith High School, on Holden Road, and we have 5 Key Questions for the Golden Eagles’ head coach Brandon Wiggins….

1)Who is your Top Quarterback?

We have a three-way battle with Jordan Williams, Darius Johnson and Nkozi Alston…Williams the incumbent, and there is great competition at this position, here in the preseason…Anybody’s game right now…

2)Top Running back?

Chris Thacker…Returning starting RB…

3)Top Receiver?

Keori Enoch and he is also our top DB, All-County at DB in 2017…

4)Top Defensive Player?

Nick Witherspoon-DE, Joshua Neeley-DL, Johquz Covington-DB and Enoch, our DB…All of these defensive players are Three-year starters….

5)What we must do and will do different from last year?

Run the football…We have to run it more and if establish the run, we want our want our quarterbacks to be running quarterbacks…We want to run it up field and we to develop some read-options….RUN THE FOOTBALL MORE

*****Click Below for the Smith Golden Eagles’ practice in progress……Not LIVE right now, but it was, and you know what we mean, they are going at it/going hard…*****

(We broke the video up into two features to give both sides of the field, a shot or two.)

JV and Varsity…