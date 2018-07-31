HPU Announces 2018-19 Women’s Golf Schedule

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University head women’s golf coach Alexis Bennett has announced the Panthers’ 2018-19 schedule, which will feature five tournaments in the fall and five in the spring.

“This is the most challenging schedule High Point women’s golf has seen in quite some time and I’m thrilled to have been able to put together such a competitive slate for this year’s squad,” Bennett said. “We’ve built a solid foundation the past two years; now it’s time to really elevate both our expectations and our level of play. Traveling across seven different states, we will see both new and familiar golf courses to us including a current LPGA venue, defend one of our titles from last season, as well as go up against numerous top 100 programs including powerhouses like Washington, Penn State, and UNLV.”

The Panthers will open the fall at the Nittany Lion Invitational Sept. 22-23 in State College, Pa.

HPU will then play in back-to-back in North Carolina, starting Starmount Fall Classic in Greensboro Oct. 1-2, followed by the Pinehurst Challenge Oct. 8-9 in Pinehurst.

The Panthers travel to Rehoboth Beach, Del., Oct. 20-21 for the Lady Blue Hen Invitational and will conclude the fall portion of the season with the Terrier Intercollegiate in Spartanburg, S.C., Oct. 29-30, where the Panthers are the defending champions.

The spring portion of the season starts at the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Classic on Kiawah Island, S.C., Feb. 24-26, 2019. Over Spring Break, the Purple & White will travel to Boulder City, Nev., for the Jackrabbit Invitational.

The Kingsmill Women’s Intercollegiate in Williamsburg, Va., March 18-19 is up next for HPU, followed by the Strutter Gus Invitational March 31-April 1 in Statesboro, Ga.

High Point will compete in the Big South Championships April 12-14 at the Patriot Golf Club in Ninety-Six, S.C. Last year, the Panthers finished third overall for a second year in a row.

“With returners Tonrak Tasaso and Samantha Vodry leading the way, I am looking forward to everything this schedule has to offer us as we continue to chase the program’s first Big South Conference title,” Bennett said.