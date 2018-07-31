Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(7/31/18)

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Tuesday/Today with Results from Monday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(53-53) at Rome Braves(57-50)

Monday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 6, Rome Braves 5

*****The Greensboro Grasshoppers have won five games in a-row…*****

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(29-16) OFF

Monday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 12, Asheboro Copperheads 8

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(38-11) OFF

Monday:Kernersville Bulldogs OFF

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(11-27) at Pulaski(17-22) 7pm

Monday:Burlington Royals OFF

Carolina League:

Tonight:Carolina Mudcats(53-53) at Winston-Salem Dash(63-44) 7pm

Tonight’s game against Carolina is still on!

Despite the weather in the area, our series opener against the Carolina Mudcats is still on for 7 p.m. And don’t forget, it will be a Free Food Tuesday at the ballpark!

Monday:Winston-Salem Dash OFF

American Legion Baseball State Championship at Finch Field, in Thomasville:

Final:Post 10 Wilmington 8, Post 82 Shelby 3

Post 10 Wilmington:STATE CHAMPIONS

Shelby Post 82 vs. Wilmington Post 10 4pm Monday….The High Point Post 87 HiToms defeated Shelby back last Thursday, 5-0, and then Wilmington beat Post 87, 11-1……

2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green

*****Greensboro Green will represent the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series week, in Marion, Illinois….After 47 years in Lafayette, Indiana, the World Series has moved to Marion, Illinois for 2018 and 2019…*****

$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs. Seoul, South Korea on Friday August 3, at 1:30pm in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$

**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********

Green Team:

Derek Marinez

Isaiah Rhem

Isaiah Hariston

Justin Brady

Gus Hughes

CJ Johnson

Mark Scott

Devin Tonkins

Cody Darnell

Ethan Penny

Alden Kolessar

Bryson Hamlet

Luke Jenkins

Eli Willen

Paddy McGonigal

Chad Carpenter

Noah Lea

Jackson Dempsey

(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)