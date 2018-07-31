Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Tuesday(7/31/18)
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Tuesday/Today with Results from Monday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(53-53) at Rome Braves(57-50)
Monday:Greensboro Grasshoppers 6, Rome Braves 5
*****The Greensboro Grasshoppers have won five games in a-row…*****
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(29-16) OFF
Monday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 12, Asheboro Copperheads 8
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(38-11) OFF
Monday:Kernersville Bulldogs OFF
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(11-27) at Pulaski(17-22) 7pm
Monday:Burlington Royals OFF
Carolina League:
Tonight:Carolina Mudcats(53-53) at Winston-Salem Dash(63-44) 7pm
Tonight’s game against Carolina is still on!
Despite the weather in the area, our series opener against the Carolina Mudcats is still on for 7 p.m. And don’t forget, it will be a Free Food Tuesday at the ballpark!
Monday:Winston-Salem Dash OFF
American Legion Baseball State Championship at Finch Field, in Thomasville:
Final:Post 10 Wilmington 8, Post 82 Shelby 3
Post 10 Wilmington:STATE CHAMPIONS
Shelby Post 82 vs. Wilmington Post 10 4pm Monday….The High Point Post 87 HiToms defeated Shelby back last Thursday, 5-0, and then Wilmington beat Post 87, 11-1……
2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green
*****Greensboro Green will represent the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series week, in Marion, Illinois….After 47 years in Lafayette, Indiana, the World Series has moved to Marion, Illinois for 2018 and 2019…*****
$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs. Seoul, South Korea on Friday August 3, at 1:30pm in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$
**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********
Green Team:
Derek Marinez
Isaiah Rhem
Isaiah Hariston
Justin Brady
Gus Hughes
CJ Johnson
Mark Scott
Devin Tonkins
Cody Darnell
Ethan Penny
Alden Kolessar
Bryson Hamlet
Luke Jenkins
Eli Willen
Paddy McGonigal
Chad Carpenter
Noah Lea
Jackson Dempsey
(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.