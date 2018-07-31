TITO’S STILLHOUSE LATEST ADDITION TO WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FREE FAN AMENITIES

https://bit.ly/2AuTa18

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Wyndham Championship is the final event of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup regular season, but this professional golf tournament is also known as the “Triad’s Party of the Year.” That party will be a little bit better this year with the debut of Tito’s Stillhouse near the ninth green, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-19, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Tito’s Stillhouse aims to capture the Tito’s Handmade Vodka brand experience with the look and feel of Austin, Texas, where Tito’s was created in 1995 and is distilled today. At the Tito’s Stillhouse, Wyndham Championship patrons will have access to concessions and excellent beverages including the tournament’s signature cocktail, the “Wyndham Welcome” for purchase. Tito’s Stillhouse will be situated between the ninth green and the scoring area where all PGA TOUR golfers go following each round of official tournament play. In addition to Tito’s Stillhouse, the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Lounge will remain in its usual greenside location offering a perfect view of the play at the ninth hole.

“We want Wyndham Championship attendees to be able to engage and understand our brand story a little bit while enjoying some great golf along with concessions and delicious cocktails,” Tito’s state manager Joseph Ligon said. “Knowing not everyone has been to our distillery, the look and feel of the Stillhouse Lounge is a fun way for them to see some brand elements that define us: copper pot stills, Austin-esque decorations, tasty cocktails and opportunities to sign up to be a Tito’s Tasters and get some fun Tito’s give-a-way items.”

Among the other free Wyndham Championship fan amenities are Margaritaville at the Wyndham, the Sunbrella Comfort Zone at the 12th green, the BB&T Fan Pavilion at the ninth green, the Wyndham Beach and the Harris Teeter Kids Zone near the main entrance. The Wyndham Championship is a two-time winner of the PGA TOUR’s “Most Fan-Friendly Event” award.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. Tickets are available at http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com or through the tournament office at (336) 379-1570. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards, presenting sponsor BB&T and Premier Partners, Cadillac, Harris Teeter, Lincoln Financial, McConnell Golf, Sunbrella® and VF Corporation for their continued support. Additional tournament information and sponsorship information are available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com. For more information about Wyndham Rewards, please visit www.wyndhamrewards.com. Stay connected with the Wyndham Championship through its social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Named a best travel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous loyalty program offering members a simple earning structure of a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified stay, along with a flat, free night redemption rate of just 15,000 points per room per night – the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Wyndham Rewards members can enjoy the benefits of the program at nearly 9,000 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts properties, as well as thousands of homes and condos in partnership with Wyndham Destinations. Join for free today at www.WyndhamRewards.com You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the largest hotel franchising Company in the world, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 790,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers more than 56 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, condominiums and holiday homes globally. For more information, visit www.WyndhamHotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. Our global presence in 110 countries at more than 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300+ affiliated exchange properties distinguishes Wyndham Destinations as the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, with North America’s largest professionally managed rental business. Each year our team of 25,000 associates delivers great vacations to millions of families as they make memories of a lifetime. Learn more at www.WyndhamDestinations.com. Our world is your destination.

About Tito’s Handmade Vodka:

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is America’s Original Craft Vodka. In 1997, Bert “Tito” Beveridge, now a 50-something geophysicist, obtained the first legal permit to distill in Texas and created Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Tito’s distills its corn-based vodka using old-fashioned pot stills and the vodka is naturally Gluten-Free. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation Inc. in Austin, Texas, and is available in Liter, 1.75L, 750ml, 375ml, 200ml and 50ml sizes. For more information, visit www.titosvodka.com.