Two 19-Year-Old Phenoms Join Wyndham Championship Field

19-YEAR-OLD PHENOMS WILL PLAY WYNDHAM

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two 19-year-old phenoms who appear destined for PGA TOUR stardom, Joaquin Niemann and Norman Xiong, will play the Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-19, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join defending champion and 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson, 2018 PLAYERS Championship and 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson, 2007 winner and 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2018 Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk, World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas, three-time champion Davis Love III, 2016 winner Si Woo Kim and East Carolina University alumnus Harold Varner III in the Wyndham Championship field.

Niemann is a former No. 1 amateur in the world; a native and resident of Santiago, Chile, he turned professional earlier this year after one year at the University of South Florida. He finished tied for sixth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide while playing on a sponsor exemption and earned enough FedExCup points to gain Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR through the Wyndham Championship. He became the youngest player since Sergio Garcia (1999) to earn such status.

With that status, Niemann may accept unlimited sponsor exemptions. While he currently has no FedExCup standing because he is not officially a PGA TOUR member, the $1,156,857 he earned in his 10 previous starts this season would place him 98th among the PGA TOUR official money leaders. To earn his PGA TOUR card for next season, Niemann must either win the Wyndham Championship or finish with the same number of FedExCup points as the golfer that finishes 125th in the season’s final FedExCup standings. No. 125 currently has 353 points; Niemann has 464.

Niemann’s best finishes of the season are tied for fifth in A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, sixth at the Valero Texas Open in his PGA TOUR debut, sixth at the Memorial Tournament and tied for eighth at the Fort Worth Invitational. He is currently No. 164 in the Official World Golf Rankings – not bad for a guy that’s still three months shy of his 20th birthday.

Xiong won the 2018 Fred Haskins Award as the nation’s most outstanding men’s college golfer and the Division I Jack Nicklaus Award as the top men’s collegiate golfer. An alumnus of the University of Oregon, Xiong was named First Team Ping All-American, All-Pac-12 first team, Ping All-West Region and was a semifinalist for the prestigious Ben Hogan Award. He played the AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T at Sedgefield Country Club in 2015 and finished tied for 19th.

Xiong, who learned life skills and golf through The First Tee of San Diego, turned professional after his six-win sophomore season at Oregon and made his PGA TOUR debut earlier this month at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier. After three PGA TOUR starts, the Guam native of Chinese heritage is still looking for his first made cut. Like Niemann, he will turn 20 in November.

“It’s not every day you have two teenagers in a PGA TOUR event,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “But these are two of the best young pros in the world, and I’m hoping Joaquin and Norman enjoy the Wyndham Championship and Sedgefield so much, they will want to come back to play every year once get their TOUR cards.”

