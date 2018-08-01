15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(This evening we visit Northeast Guilford High School)

We are trying to get around to all of the Guilford County Schools over the next 15 days and we made the stop this evening at Northeast Guilford, and we have 5 Key Questions for the Rams’ head coach Earl Bates….

1)Who is your Top Quarterback?

Three-way war for the Top Spot at Quarterback….Justin Wilson, who saw some time as the starter on the Varsity team last season for the NEG Rams, Clayton Patterson, the JV starter for NEG JV last season and Jamar Hall….All three have an equal shot to earn the #1 QB job….

2)Top Running back?

Davion Swain and Kobi Perez….Swain was Varsity starter in 2017 and Perez is up as a starter from the JV team..

3)Top Receiver?

Zeke Nicholson, Jaydon Hall and Amane Kimba…

4)Top Defensive Player?

Quan’Dre Clagon-LB and David Olla-LB….One of the best Linebacking tandems in the county….

***Top Offensive Linemen:Anthony Hairston and Jaheim Justice….***

5)What we must do and will do different from last year?

We must become Fully Committed….The kids must Buy-In and they must be All-In….Our “Step-Up Men” are Clagon and Hairston….They can challenge the other Rams and draw them into the fold and let them know how it needs to be over here/out here at Northeast Guilford High School….The freshmen, that just moved up from the Middle School, have to get used to the pace that we run in practice and learn to work hard at all times, from the minute you run on the field at the beginning of practice, until that last whistle blows, to end practice for that day….Run into Practice and Run Out, when you are leaving practice….“From the time you enter that gate, until the time you walk out that gate, All-In”….

*****Click Below for the Northeast Rams’ practice in progress, as they are going at it on Wednesday evening, out at Northeast Guilford High School…We broke the video up into smaller parts/portions, and watched the Rams go through their early practice drills and shoulder pads are on today, as you can tell by the video….*****

+++++Click On Below to see the Videos….+++++

Team getting ready to ‘blast off’ with another day of preseason practice….



Linemen Looking to stay low….



There was a BIG cloud hanging over the practice field as you can see, and the Rams working on punting and kicking here….



Punting and kicking work continues here….



Full team Punt work here and working to set up the returns….Lightning has been detected just nine miles away and the outside portion of practice may just about be over….



Time to get a last kick or two in and head to the locker room, change shoes and then go to the gymnasiums to finish practice, with the NEG JV’s in the new gym and the NEG Varsity, moving into the old gym at Northeast Guilford High School…The rain and the daily storms are on the way to Hicone Road….

