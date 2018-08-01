15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(This morning we visit Grimsley High School))

15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(This morning we visited Grimsley High School…..

We are trying to get around to all of the Guilford County Schools over the next 15 days and we made the stop this morning at Grimsley, and we have 5 Key Questions for the Whirlies’ head coach Darryl Brown….

1)Who is your Top Quarterback?

Chris Zellous

2)Top Running back?

Quan Nora

3)Top Receiver?

from the slot we have Cam Wall and we also have Born Lesane, who was more of a back last year, but this year, we look for him to become a primary receiver…

4)Top Defensive Player?

Justice Goins-LB and Rob Dalton-DB

+++Top offensive lineman so far, Chris Lyle…+++

5)What we must do and will do different from last year?

We want to become a disciplined football team….We need to be tough, hard-nosed and play with heart…If we can become a Sound, Basic Fundamentals-type football team then we will have found the Discipline that we have to have….We need to be a “Disciplined Football Team”….

*****Click Below for the Grimsley Whirlies’ practice in progress, as they are going at it on Wednesday morning, over at Grimsley High School…The practice field has been taking in a lot of water this week, as you can tell by the video….*****