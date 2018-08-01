Annual Flag Football Alumni Classic Helps Triad Kids:Dudley vs. Smith and Page vs. Grimsley and more this Saturday

The 5th annual Alumni Flag Football Game takes place Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 6 p.m. It’s at Dudley High School and admission is $5. Represent your Dudley, Smith, Page or Grimsley High School pride by coming to support your alumni. Remember, all donations will help purchase school supplies for kids in need.

CLICK HERE to see the WFMY NEWS 2 video(with Tracy McCain) on the game that is coming up this Saturday….