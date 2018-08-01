Caldwell Academy Athletes at USA Volley America Nationals
Caldwell Academy Student/Athletes participated in the USA Volley America Nationals in Atlantic City last weekend ( 26-28AUG ) with the following results.
Under 18 Girls:
Hannah Hulsman ( CA/ SR ) & Katilyn Holbrook ( CA/ SR ) finished pool l play 4 & 2, 8th seed in Gold Medal Bracket & took 5th place. out of 21 teams
Under 16 Girls:
Gabby Black ( CA/SO) & Sierra Still ( NWG/JR ) finished pool play 5-1, 9th seed in Gold Medal Bracket & took 9th place. out of 42 teams.
Under 14 Girls:
Madison Bozarth ( CA/8th GR ) & Grace Austin ( NWG/ 8th GR ) finished pool play 4–2, 3rd seed in Bronze Medal Bracket & took 18th place out of 44 teams.
*****Courtesy of Bob Black, Caldwell Academy SuperFan/Booster….*****
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.