Caldwell Academy Athletes at USA Volley America Nationals

Caldwell Academy Student/Athletes participated in the USA Volley America Nationals in Atlantic City last weekend ( 26-28AUG ) with the following results.

Under 18 Girls:

Hannah Hulsman ( CA/ SR ) & Katilyn Holbrook ( CA/ SR ) finished pool l play 4 & 2, 8th seed in Gold Medal Bracket & took 5th place. out of 21 teams

Under 16 Girls:

Gabby Black ( CA/SO) & Sierra Still ( NWG/JR ) finished pool play 5-1, 9th seed in Gold Medal Bracket & took 9th place. out of 42 teams.

Under 14 Girls:

Madison Bozarth ( CA/8th GR ) & Grace Austin ( NWG/ 8th GR ) finished pool play 4–2, 3rd seed in Bronze Medal Bracket & took 18th place out of 44 teams.

*****Courtesy of Bob Black, Caldwell Academy SuperFan/Booster….*****