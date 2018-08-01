Elon Football to Open Preseason Camp on Friday

ELON, N.C. – Coming off of its second-ever FCS Playoff appearance, the Elon University football team will open year two under head coach Curt Cignetti on Friday, August 3. The Phoenix will hold 16 practices before entering game week in late August. The Phoenix will begin the 2018 campaign at South Florida at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Most of this year’s preseason camp will take place on the fields behind the Francis Center, the university’s school of health sciences.

The first practice of camp will be held on the Hunt and Tucker practice fields at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3. The squad will hold two scrimmages. The first of those will take place on Friday, Aug. 10 at 6:45 p.m. inside of Rhodes Stadium.

Elon enters the 2018 campaign off of an 8-4 season in which the Phoenix made its second-ever appearance in the FCS Playoffs. Under Cignetti, Elon posted a six-game improvement from 2016 to 2017. Cignetti was named the CAA Football Coach of the Year and the team featured six all-conference players and the CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Phoenix defeated four ranked opponents and made its first appearance in the national polls since the 2010 campaign. The team won eight straight games during the season, the fourth longest such streak within a season in the history of the program.

2018 Elon Phoenix Preseason Practice Schedule

Friday, August 3 – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 4 – 2:30 p.m.

Monday, August 6 – 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 7 – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 8 – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 9 – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, August 10 – 6:45 p.m. (Rhodes Stadium)

Monday, August 13 – 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 14 – 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 15 – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 16 – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, August 17 – 6:45 p.m. (Rhodes Stadium)

Monday, August 20 – 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 21 – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 23 – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, August 24 – 3:30 p.m.