High Point Baseball Earns ABCA Academic Excellence Award

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University baseball team was awarded with the Team Academic Excellence Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) on Wednesday (Aug. 1), earning the distinction for the first time in program history.

The Panthers posted a 3.18 team GPA for the 2017-18 school year with a 3.4 GPA in the fall and a 3.1 GPA in the spring. HPU is one of 46 Division I teams to earn the distinction this year.

The American Baseball Coaches Association has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes. The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation’s oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA’s awards program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/Diamond Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and the Ethics in Coaching Award.