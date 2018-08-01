Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Wednesday(8/1/18)

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Wednesday/Today with Results from Tuesday’s games…*****

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(53-53) at Rome Braves(57-50) Doubleheader beginning at 12 Noon

Tuesday:Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome Braves Rained Out

*****The Greensboro Grasshoppers have won five games in a-row…*****

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Forest City Owls at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(29-16) 7:05pm

Tuesday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(38-11) OFF

Tuesday:Kernersville Bulldogs OFF

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(12-27) at Pulaski(17-23) 7pm

Tuesday:Burlington Royals 6, Pulaski 4..10 Innings

Carolina League:

Tonight:Carolina Mudcats(53-54) at Winston-Salem Dash(64-44) 7pm

Tuesday:Winston-Salem Dash 3, Carolina Mudcats 1…5 Innings

American Legion Baseball State Championship at Finch Field, in Thomasville:

Post 10 Wilmington:STATE CHAMPIONS

2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green

*****Greensboro Green will represent the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series this week, in Marion, Illinois….After 47 years in Lafayette, Indiana, the World Series has moved to Marion, Illinois for 2018 and 2019…*****

$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs. Seoul, South Korea on Friday August 3, at 1:30pm in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$

**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********

Green Team:

Derek Marinez

Isaiah Rhem

Isaiah Hariston

Justin Brady

Gus Hughes

CJ Johnson

Mark Scott

Devin Tonkins

Cody Darnell

Ethan Penny

Alden Kolessar

Bryson Hamlet

Luke Jenkins

Eli Willen

Paddy McGonigal

Chad Carpenter

Noah Lea

Jackson Dempsey

(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)

