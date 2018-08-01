Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Wednesday(8/1/18)
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Wednesday/Today with Results from Tuesday’s games…*****
South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(53-53) at Rome Braves(57-50) Doubleheader beginning at 12 Noon
Tuesday:Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome Braves Rained Out
*****The Greensboro Grasshoppers have won five games in a-row…*****
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:Forest City Owls at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(29-16) 7:05pm
Tuesday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(38-11) OFF
Tuesday:Kernersville Bulldogs OFF
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(12-27) at Pulaski(17-23) 7pm
Tuesday:Burlington Royals 6, Pulaski 4..10 Innings
Carolina League:
Tonight:Carolina Mudcats(53-54) at Winston-Salem Dash(64-44) 7pm
Tuesday:Winston-Salem Dash 3, Carolina Mudcats 1…5 Innings
American Legion Baseball State Championship at Finch Field, in Thomasville:
Post 10 Wilmington:STATE CHAMPIONS
2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green
*****Greensboro Green will represent the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series this week, in Marion, Illinois….After 47 years in Lafayette, Indiana, the World Series has moved to Marion, Illinois for 2018 and 2019…*****
$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs. Seoul, South Korea on Friday August 3, at 1:30pm in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$
**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********
Green Team:
Derek Marinez
Isaiah Rhem
Isaiah Hariston
Justin Brady
Gus Hughes
CJ Johnson
Mark Scott
Devin Tonkins
Cody Darnell
Ethan Penny
Alden Kolessar
Bryson Hamlet
Luke Jenkins
Eli Willen
Paddy McGonigal
Chad Carpenter
Noah Lea
Jackson Dempsey
(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)
