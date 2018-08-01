Major Championship Winners Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell Will Play Wyndham Championship

MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS PADRAIG HARRINGTON AND GRAEME MCDOWELL WILL PLAY WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two international stars with four major championships between them, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell, made their commitments and will play this year’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-19, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join defending champion and 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson, 2018 PLAYERS Championship and 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson, 2007 winner and 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2018 Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk, World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas, three-time champion Davis Love III, 2016 winner Si Woo Kim, East Carolina University alumnus Harold Varner III and 19-year-old phenoms Joaquin Niemann and Norman Xiong in the Wyndham Championship field.

Harrington is a three-time Major winner taking the Open Championship twice and the PGA Championship once. He is a six-time PGA TOUR winner with 20 international wins to his credit. The Irish star has played in the Ryder Cup six times, the World Cup 11 times, the Dunhill Cup five times and the Seve Trophy four times in addition to the Summer Olympic games in 2016. A native of Dublin, Ireland, he made four previous Wyndham Championship appearances with his best showing coming in 2011 when he finished tied for 47th.

McDowell won the U.S. Open in 2010; he has three PGA TOUR victories and eight international wins. He finished tied for fifth in the 2016 Wyndham Championship, his best result in two previous starts here. Earlier this season, he finished tied for 10th at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for his best finish of the season. He represented the European Team in the Ryder Cup four times and played in the World Cup five times including 2016. A native of Portrush, Northern Ireland, McDowell is 151st in the current FedExCup point standings and 188th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

“We obviously love it when we have former champions join our tournament, but these two guys from Ireland are quality additions,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “They’re both quality guys that are really good with fans and great with sponsors – it’s a real honor to have these two guys in our field.”

