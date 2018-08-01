Preseason Top 15 High School Football Teams named by Carolina GridIron:Page, Dudley and Southeast Guilford among the Top Teams in the state of North Carolina

PRESEASON TOP 15 NAMED BY CAROLINA GRIDIRON

Carolina Gridiron has released its Top15 rankings of the football teams in North Carolina. With a roster that includes four Top-100 recruits, defending 4AA runner-up Mallard Creek takes the top spot in 4A while 3A #1 Charlotte Catholic is looking for its third title in four years. Lenoir Hibriten, coming off its first state title, is looking to repeat in 2A. Defending 1AA Tarboro holds the top spot in the 1A classification. These rankings will be updated each week during the regular season at www.carolinagridiron.com and on Twitter using the hashtag #CGTop15.

4A

1. Charlotte Mallard Creek

2. Wake Forest

3. Greensboro Page

4. Cornelius Hough

5. Matthews Butler

6. Charlotte Vance

7. Charlotte Harding

8. Charlotte Myers Park

9. Wilmington Hoggard

10. Garner

11. Scotland

12. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons

13. East Forsyth

14. Indian Trail Porter Ridge

15. Fayetteville Seventy-First

3A

1. Charlotte Catholic

2. Havelock

3. Asheville Reynolds

4. New Hanover

5. Clayton

6. Monroe Sun Valley

7. Kings Mountain

8. Boiling Springs Crest

9. Jacksonville

10. Weddington

11. Southern Nash

12. Kannapolis Brown

13. Greensboro Dudley

14. Greenville Conley

15. Southeast Guilford

2A

1. Lenoir Hibriten

2. Wallace-Rose Hill

3. Belmont South Point

4. Shelby

5. Elizabeth Northeastern

6. North Davidson

7. Mount Pleasant

8. Reidsville

9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage

10. Randleman

11. South Columbus

12. Southwest Onslow

13. East Duplin

14. Hendersonville

15. East Lincoln

1A

1. Tarboro

2. Mount Airy

3. Edenton Holmes

4. North Stanly

5. Bessemer City

6. Mitchell

7. Murphy

8. Cherokee

9. Williamston Riverside

10. Mount Holly Mountain Island

11. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson

12. North Rowan

13. East Surry

14. East Wilkes

15. Washington County

**********Thanks to Justin Jones at Carolina GridIron.com for sending the Top 15 Poll our way….**********

Contact: Justin Jones

Email: jjones@carolinagridiron.com

Twitter: @NCGridiron