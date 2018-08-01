Preseason Top 15 High School Football Teams named by Carolina GridIron:Page, Dudley and Southeast Guilford among the Top Teams in the state of North Carolina
PRESEASON TOP 15 NAMED BY CAROLINA GRIDIRON
Carolina Gridiron has released its Top15 rankings of the football teams in North Carolina. With a roster that includes four Top-100 recruits, defending 4AA runner-up Mallard Creek takes the top spot in 4A while 3A #1 Charlotte Catholic is looking for its third title in four years. Lenoir Hibriten, coming off its first state title, is looking to repeat in 2A. Defending 1AA Tarboro holds the top spot in the 1A classification. These rankings will be updated each week during the regular season at www.carolinagridiron.com and on Twitter using the hashtag #CGTop15.
4A
1. Charlotte Mallard Creek
2. Wake Forest
3. Greensboro Page
4. Cornelius Hough
5. Matthews Butler
6. Charlotte Vance
7. Charlotte Harding
8. Charlotte Myers Park
9. Wilmington Hoggard
10. Garner
11. Scotland
12. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons
13. East Forsyth
14. Indian Trail Porter Ridge
15. Fayetteville Seventy-First
3A
1. Charlotte Catholic
2. Havelock
3. Asheville Reynolds
4. New Hanover
5. Clayton
6. Monroe Sun Valley
7. Kings Mountain
8. Boiling Springs Crest
9. Jacksonville
10. Weddington
11. Southern Nash
12. Kannapolis Brown
13. Greensboro Dudley
14. Greenville Conley
15. Southeast Guilford
2A
1. Lenoir Hibriten
2. Wallace-Rose Hill
3. Belmont South Point
4. Shelby
5. Elizabeth Northeastern
6. North Davidson
7. Mount Pleasant
8. Reidsville
9. Burnsville Mountain Heritage
10. Randleman
11. South Columbus
12. Southwest Onslow
13. East Duplin
14. Hendersonville
15. East Lincoln
1A
1. Tarboro
2. Mount Airy
3. Edenton Holmes
4. North Stanly
5. Bessemer City
6. Mitchell
7. Murphy
8. Cherokee
9. Williamston Riverside
10. Mount Holly Mountain Island
11. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson
12. North Rowan
13. East Surry
14. East Wilkes
15. Washington County
**********Thanks to Justin Jones at Carolina GridIron.com for sending the Top 15 Poll our way….**********
Contact: Justin Jones
Email: jjones@carolinagridiron.com
Twitter: @NCGridiron
