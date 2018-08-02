15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(This morning we visited Page High School)…

We are trying to get around to all of the Guilford County Schools over the next 15 days and we made the stop this morning at Page, and we have 5 Key Questions for the Pirates’ head coach Jared Rolfes….

1)Who is your Top Quarterback?

Javondre Paige

2)Top Running back?

Sincere Davis and Branson Adams….Davis strong entire 2017 and Adams came on strong and started vs. Mallard Creek in the playoffs, and he can hit the spot and line up in the slot…

3)Top Receiver?

Cody King, Ford Moser and Isaac Walker….

4)Top Defensive Player?

Alex Angus(LB/DB), Cam Gavin(DL), Nick Butler(DE) and Stephen Scott(LB)….

***Top Offensive Linemen:Branyon Spigner and Ethan Stephens…***

5)What we must do and will do different from last year?

The Off-Season was the key for us…We got to spend time together with the team in the off-season and we didn’t have that last year…Was new to the job(2017) and the difference maker would have to be we needed that team together to make this “my team, my program”, from the Off-Season to the final play of the year, in December, we hope…We had the infrastructure, it was in place when we took over, we just had to have time to put all of the parts in place, our way, from top-to-bottom, and now we should be ready, and we better ready to excel…..We have found what needed to be the difference and have addressed that, and worked within that parameter…..

*****Click Below for the Pirates’ practice in progress, as they are going at it on Thursday morning, at Page High School…We broke the video up into three parts and stood with the Page Pirates, as the rain was moving in this morning, on Alma Pinnix Drive….Page got all of their work done, just as the rain and the heavy clouds rolled in…..*****

+++++Click On Below to see the Videos….+++++

Page working on the kicking game….



Page sideline, lined up, quiet and patient while the kicking team conducts their work….



Practice closes and time to meet the Pirate players, as they are coming right at you, with a wet Thursday morning finish, on the football practice field, at Page HS…

