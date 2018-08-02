Elon Adds Transfer Ferrari to Men’s Golf for 2018-19

ELON, N.C. – Elon University head men’s golf coach Don Hill has announced the addition of Saint Mary’s College transfer Max Ferrari (Framingham, Mass./Framingham) to the program for the 2018-19 season.

Ferrari joins the Phoenix as a transfer from Saint Mary’s College (SMC) after being a member of the Gaels for two seasons. After being redshirted his freshman season, Ferrari competed in three tournaments for SMC in 2017-18. After making his collegiate debut at the Stockton Pacific Invitational, Ferarri then posted a season low-round of 68 on the second day of the Saint Mary’s Invitational, en route to a T-31st place finish. Ferrari also posted a season-best T-23rd finish at the Arizona Intercollegiate.

“Max Ferrari will add a great deal of experience to the Elon golf program,” said Hill. “Clearly a decorated junior and amateur golfer, Max has the ability to shoot extremely low numbers in competition.”

He has had a strong career at the junior ranks. This year, he earned three top-five finishes, including placing third at the 2018 Francis Ouimet Memorial and fifth at the Vermont Open. Ferrari posted a solid 2017 season with four top five finishes, which were highlighted by a second consecutive top-five placing at the Vermont Open and was the fourth amateur at the New Hampshire Open. He also finished 11th at a competitive 2017 New England Amateur.

Ferrari had a decorated 2016 season at the junior ranks, which included a fifth place finish at the Massachusetts Junior Amateur Championships, a placement in third at the AJGA Gary Gilchrist Boston Junior, a fourth place finish and match play qualifier at the MGA Junior Amateur Championships, and a runner-up finish at the NE Interscholastic Golf Championship.

The Farmingham, Mass. native was a 2016 graduate of Framingham High School as a four-year varsity letterwinner. He led his team and was the individual champion at the 2016 Massachusetts State Championships. Ferrari also finished among the top five at the state championships for three seasons as an individual. Ferrari earned regional all-scholastics recognition by the Boston Globe and Boston Herald and was named a Bay State All-Star four times during his time at Framingham High School.