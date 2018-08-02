Elon’s Jermyn Joins USATF Staff for 2018 NACA Track & Field Senior Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Elon University head cross country and assistant track and field coach Kevin Jermyn has been named an assistant coach for USA Track & Field for the upcoming 2018 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) Senior Championships taking place on Aug. 10-12 in Toronto, Canada at Varsity Stadium.

Jermyn will coach the men’s distance squad under head coach Maurice Pierce of Hampton University. The championships will have the top non-high school aged track athletes from North America, Central America and the Caribbean Islands together in Toronto. This will be Jermyn’s second time coaching with USATF after serving as an assistant coach with the team last summer at the 2017 Pan American Junior Championships in Lima, Peru.

“I am honored to be a member of the Team USA coaching staff again this summer and to coach the Team USA middle and long distance runners to many medals at NACAC Track & Field Championships,” said Jermyn. “Additionally, I look forward to interacting and learning from many of the best coaches and athletes in the world. I’m also excited to watch one of my former athletes, Kate Van Buskirk, compete in the women’s 5,000-meters for team Canada. It is going to be a great experience.”

After being named Elon’s head cross country and assistant track and field coach last summer, Jermyn led the Phoenix cross country harriers to a successful 2017 campaign. He tutored four All-CAA honorees and saw five new personal-records added to the programs’ top-10 performance lists. Later during the Phoenix’s 2017-18 track and field season, Jermyn helped the maroon and gold three to CAA Outdoor championships including Coralea Geranotis in the 5,000 and 10,000-meters along with Melissa Anastasakis in the 1,500-meters. Overall, five distance members of the Phoenix earned All-CAA honors with Geraniotis qualifying for the NCAA East Preliminaries for the first time in her career.