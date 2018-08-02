High Point Rockers Baseball – August 2nd Event Rained Out

TONIGHT’S BB&T POINT PROGRESS PARTY CANCELLED DUE TO RAIN

Mother Nature Impacts Rockers Schedule for First Time

HIGH POINT, NC – Due to the recent rain in the High Point area, and forecast for this evening, tonight’s BB&T Point Progress Party, themed as “Thirsty Thursday” and “Yappy Hour”, has been cancelled. The event will not be rescheduled, but rather will instead be combined with the next BB&T Point Progress Party on September 6th. The remaining dates for the BB&T Point Progress Parties are, September 6th and October 4th.

The September 6th event will feature a “Thirsty Thursday” with a Mystery Craft Beer on sale for just $3, as well as “Yappy Hour”, presented by Northwood Animal Hospital, with all doggie fans formally invited to the party. Be sure to bring your four-legged friends out and compete in fun contests such as “Best Dressed”, “Longest Stay”, and the “Dog-leganger Look-A-Like” competition!

September 6th will also be the first “Back to School” Night at the future home of the Rockers, with the first 250 kids 13 and under receiving a commemorative High Point Rockers Zippered Pencil Case, courtesy of High Point 911. The night will also feature games and inflatables for all children, in what will be the biggest end of summer party in High Point! Food, drinks, entertainment and more will be part of the event with Keep High Point Beautiful also on hand.

On Thursday, October 4th, the final BB&T Point Progress Party will take place with a special “ROCKtober” event. Get in to the Halloween spirit with frights and delights for all ages! Costume contests will be held in different age groups, including dogs as it will be another “Bark at the Park” night. Don’t miss out another “Thirsty Thursday” with a special Mystery Craft Beer on sale for just $3!

Each event will also feature tours of the construction site. The September 6th event will take fans to the visiting clubhouse while the October 4th will give fans a taste of the exclusive Craft Beer Room. Again, both events will include food, drinks, and entertainment for all.

Fans can still capitalize on the excitement of Atlantic League baseball coming to town next spring by placing their deposits for Catalyst Club and Founding Season Ticket Memberships by sliding to www.HighPointRockers.com.

For ongoing updates and more information, slide to www.HighPointRockers.com or visit Facebook at @HighPointBaseball, Instagram at @HighPointRockers, and Twitter at @RockersBaseball.