15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(Friday afternoon we visited with the Dudley Panthers, at James B. Dudley High School)

We are trying to get around to all of the Guilford County Schools over the next 15 days and we made the stop this Friday afternoon at James B. Dudley High School, “Home of the Panthers”, and we have 5 Key Questions for the Panthers’ head coach Steven Davis….

1)Who is your Top Quarterback?

#1 Richard Monroe…#2 Alston Hooker…#3 Jahmeir Slade…Monroe, the senior, Hooker, the junior and Slade, the freshman and Slade will be on the Varsity, this season….

2)Top Running back?

Nashon Wilhite and Myles Smith

3)Top Receiver?

Michael Wyman, Tawahn Young and Jonathan Waddell

4)Top Defensive Player?

LB’s Jurrienté Davis and Landon Johnson, plus the big sophomore on the D-line, Payton Page….And Richard Monroe IV, in the secondary….

***Top Offensive Linemen:Demetri Fitzgerald and Jalen Williams…***

5)What we must do and will do different from last year?

It all comes down to Leadership….We must develop senior leadership and we need young men to step up and much of must come from young men like Richard/Quad Monroe IV..He will be on the field 99.9% of the time, much like Emmanuel Moseley was for us a few years ago and we are going to have to build that senior/upperclassmen leadership, on and off of the field…We need that and we need it now, we need it in a bad way….

*****Click Below for the Falcons’ practice in progress, as they are going at it in the Southeast Guilford High School Gym on Friday afternoon, due to the rain and wet fields outside on the Falcons’ campus, and on the football fields…*****

+++++Click On Below to see the Videos….+++++

Check out the videos, we caught the Panthers as they were finishing up practice, we got a good look at the QB’s working with the receivers and now off to the gym we go, at James B. Dudley High School…CLICK ON Below…..Pass and Go, Pass and Go, Pass and Go, and then time to Go Home…Back out at Dudley for 7am practice on Saturday morning in full pads with Scrimmages set for next Wednesday at West Forsyth and then home next Friday night for the Dudley Football Jamboree….