15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(This morning we visited Southwest Guilford High School, in High Point)

15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(This morning we visited Southwest Guilford High School)

We are trying to get around to all of the Guilford County Schools over the next 15 days and we made the stop this morning at Southwest Guilford, and we have 5 Key Questions for the Cowboys’ head coach Eric Rainey….

1)Who is your Top Quarterback?

Devan Flowers and Jaden Rogers are fighting it out for the top spot…..Flowers played a lot on Varsity, at QB, last season…

2)Top Running back?

Tyree Graham

3)Top Receiver?

Caleb Curtain….QB Flowers and WR Curtain were teammates on the Southwest Guilford Middle School team that went Unbeaten and won the Guilford County Championship, back in 2016….

4)Top Defensive Player?

John Oxce and Miles Murphy…

***Top Offensive Lineman:Wes Cooper(One of the few returning O-Linemen for the SWG Cowboys and a Senior)…

5)What we must do and will do different from last year?

We are a young team and we need Game Experience…The scrimmages we have lined up next week will help us…We will face Southern Alamance next Wednesday and then travel to meet the Glenn Bobcats on Friday, of next week….Again, what this bunch needs right now is experience and it needs to be Game Experience…..That is one of the big differences this year from last year…We lost a lot of seniors who had taken a lot of snaps for us, and now we must re-build that experience factor…..These young men need LIVE action/snaps in a real game setting…..

*****Click Below for the Cowboys' practice in progress, as they are going at it in the Southwest Guilford High School Jim Coggins Gym on Friday morning, due to the rain and wet fields outside….*****

Cowboys’ Varsity working on some plays….



Cowboys’ JV’s warming up….



Hand-off drill in progress…

