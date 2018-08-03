Annual Flag Football Alumni Classic Helping Triad Kids:Dudley vs. Smith and Page vs. Grimsley and more has moved to Saturday August 18(Location Jaycee Park)***

$$$$$ The date has changed due to wet fields at Jaycee Park, but the location is still the same, at Jaycee Park.$$$$$

+++++New date is August 18 and that is on a Saturday…..+++++

The Annual Flag Football Alumni Classic that Helps Triad Kids:Dudley vs. Smith and Page vs. Grimsley and more coming up on Saturday August 18

**********Location:Jaycee Park at 5pm**********

The 5th annual Alumni Flag Football Game will take place Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 5pm…..It’s at Jaycee Park and admission is $5. You can represent your Dudley, Smith, Page or Grimsley High School pride by coming to support your alumni. Remember, all donations will help purchase school supplies for kids in need.

CLICK HERE to see the WFMY NEWS 2 video(with Tracy McCain) on the game that is coming up this Saturday….