Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday(8/3/18) with Thursday’s Results:Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for Colt World Series(Game Time Today/Friday at 1:30pm)

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball with Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for Colt World Series and game time Today/Friday at 1:30pm…..*****

2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green

*****Greensboro Green IS representing the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series this week, in Marion, Illinois….After 47 years in Lafayette, Indiana, the World Series has moved to Marion, Illinois for 2018 and 2019…*****

$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs. Seoul, South Korea TODAY, at 1:30pm in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$

**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********

Green Team:

Derek Marinez

Isaiah Rhem

Isaiah Hariston

Justin Brady

Gus Hughes

CJ Johnson

Mark Scott

Devin Tonkins

Cody Darnell

Ethan Penny

Alden Kolessar

Bryson Hamlet

Luke Jenkins

Eli Willen

Paddy McGonigal

Chad Carpenter

Noah Lea

Jackson Dempsey

(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)

Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday with Results from Thursday’s games…

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(53-53) at Kannapolis Intimidators(60-45) 4:05pm….Doubleheader

Thursday:Greensboro Grasshoppers at Kannapolis Intimidators Rained Out/POSTPONED

*****The Greensboro Grasshoppers have still won five games in a-row…*****

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Wilson Tobs at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(29-16) at 6pm

Thursday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms-Asheboro Copperheads Postponed

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(38-11) OFF

Thursday:Kernersville Bulldogs OFF

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Princeton Rays(26-14) at Burlington Royals(13-28) ) 7pm

Thursday:Pulaski 11, Burlington Royals 7

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(64-44) at Down East WoodDucks(48-63) 7pm

Thursday:Winston-Salem Dash-Carolina Mudcats Rained Out/Cancelled