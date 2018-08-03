Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday(8/3/18) with Thursday’s Results:Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for Colt World Series(Game Time Today/Friday at 1:30pm)
2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green
*****Greensboro Green IS representing the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series this week, in Marion, Illinois….After 47 years in Lafayette, Indiana, the World Series has moved to Marion, Illinois for 2018 and 2019…*****
$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs. Seoul, South Korea TODAY, at 1:30pm in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$
**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********
Green Team:
Derek Marinez
Isaiah Rhem
Isaiah Hariston
Justin Brady
Gus Hughes
CJ Johnson
Mark Scott
Devin Tonkins
Cody Darnell
Ethan Penny
Alden Kolessar
Bryson Hamlet
Luke Jenkins
Eli Willen
Paddy McGonigal
Chad Carpenter
Noah Lea
Jackson Dempsey
(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)
Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Friday with Results from Thursday’s games…
South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(53-53) at Kannapolis Intimidators(60-45) 4:05pm….Doubleheader
Thursday:Greensboro Grasshoppers at Kannapolis Intimidators Rained Out/POSTPONED
*****The Greensboro Grasshoppers have still won five games in a-row…*****
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:Wilson Tobs at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(29-16) at 6pm
Thursday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms-Asheboro Copperheads Postponed
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(38-11) OFF
Thursday:Kernersville Bulldogs OFF
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Princeton Rays(26-14) at Burlington Royals(13-28) ) 7pm
Thursday:Pulaski 11, Burlington Royals 7
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(64-44) at Down East WoodDucks(48-63) 7pm
Thursday:Winston-Salem Dash-Carolina Mudcats Rained Out/Cancelled
