PGA TOUR VETERAN STEVE STRICKER JOINS WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Twelve-time PGA TOUR winner Steve Stricker, who currently plays the PGA TOUR and the PGA TOUR Champions, will play the Wyndham Championship for the first time since 2006, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-19, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Stricker joins defending champion and 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson, 2018 PLAYERS Championship and 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson, 2007 winner and 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2018 Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk, World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas, three-time champion Davis Love III, 2016 winner Si Woo Kim, East Carolina University alumnus Harold Varner III, 19-year-old phenoms Joaquin Niemann and Norman Xiong and Major winners Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell in the Wyndham Championship field.

Stricker is a 12-time PGA TOUR winner with two international wins to his credit. He represented the United States on the Ryder Cup team three times and the Presidents Cup team five times, and he was the Presidents Cup captain last year. His best finishes this year include tied for 12th at the Valspar Championship, tied for 18th at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, tied for 20th at the U.S. Open and tied for 23rd at THE PLAYERS Championship. He is 139th in the current FedExCup point standings and 150th in the Official World Golf Rankings. Stricker will make his ninth Wyndham Championship appearance; his best finish here came in 1996 when he finished third.

In addition to the 11 PGA TOUR events he’s played this year, Stricker has two victories and two runner-up finishes in his six PGA TOUR Champions starts this season; he is currently ninth on the Charles Schwab Cup money list. Stricker serves as the tournament host for the American Family Insurance Championship PGA TOUR Champions event held since 2016 in Madison, Wisc., Stricker’s current residence. The Wisconsin native started a charitable foundation with American Family Insurance in 2013 focusing on nutrition and wellness to help promote strong families and healthy kids.

