Preseason All-GridIron Team named by Carolina GridIron:Erik Walker(Eastern Guilford HS) and Khalid Martin(East Forsyth HS) have made the team

PRESEASON ALL-GRIDIRON TEAM NAMED BY CAROLINA GRIDIRON

(We were able to get one Guilford County kid in there and that is Erik Walker, from Eastern Guilford High School and we also see Khalid Martin, from East Forsyth High School, making the team…..Congrats to both of those young men and to all of the others that made this year’s preseason team.)

CarolinaGridiron.com is proud to announce our 2018 preseason All-Gridiron team. Thirteen of the players named to the list have committed to in-state schools with the North Carolina State Wolfpack leading with seven committed players. Following are the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with two commitments and the Duke Blue Devils, East Carolina Pirates, and North Carolina Tar Heels, each with one player committed. Four players are heading to the Southeastern Conference, one to a non-North Carolina ACC school and one to the Big Ten. Five-star recruit Quavaris Crouch leads a group of nine players named to the team who are currently undecided on where they will play football collegiately.

Pos Name High School College QB Sam Howell Monroe Sun Valley Florida State RB Quavaris Crouch Charlotte Harding Undecided RB Syheam McQueen Scotland Undecided WR Donavon Greene Mount Airy Wake Forest WR Khafre Brown West Mecklenburg Undecided WR Nolan Groulx Cornelius Hough Wake Forest OL Damarcus Mills Mooresville Undecided **********OL Erik Walker Eastern Guilford Undecided********** OL Jacob Monk Wendell Corinth Holders Duke OL Jaylen Nichols Charlotte Myers Park South Carolina OL Timothy McKay Raleigh Wakefield NC State DL CJ Clark North Stanly NC State DL Joshua Harris Person NC State DL Savion Jackson Clayton NC State DL Terrell Dawkins Concord Cox Mill Undecided LB Derek Boykins Central Cabarrus South Carolina LB Drake Thomas Wake Forest Heritage NC State LB Jaylon Scott Shelby NC State DB Anthony Harris Havelock Tennessee ++++++++++DB Khalid Martin East Forsyth NC State++++++++++ DB Tony Davis Gastonia Hunter Huss Undecided DB Tyus Fields Cornelius Hough Tennessee K Camden Lewis Cornelius Hough Minnesota P Ben Kiernan Raleigh Wakefield Undecided LS Drew Little North Stanly North Carolina ATH JR Walker Clayton Undecided ATH Jsi Hatfield Southern Alamance East Carolina

Courtesy of Carolina GridIron.com…..

Contact: Justin Jones

Email: jjones@carolinagridiron.com

Twitter: @NCGridiron