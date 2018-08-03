Preseason All-GridIron Team named by Carolina GridIron:Erik Walker(Eastern Guilford HS) and Khalid Martin(East Forsyth HS) have made the team

PRESEASON ALL-GRIDIRON TEAM NAMED BY CAROLINA GRIDIRON
(We were able to get one Guilford County kid in there and that is Erik Walker, from Eastern Guilford High School and we also see Khalid Martin, from East Forsyth High School, making the team…..Congrats to both of those young men and to all of the others that made this year’s preseason team.)

CarolinaGridiron.com is proud to announce our 2018 preseason All-Gridiron team. Thirteen of the players named to the list have committed to in-state schools with the North Carolina State Wolfpack leading with seven committed players. Following are the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with two commitments and the Duke Blue Devils, East Carolina Pirates, and North Carolina Tar Heels, each with one player committed. Four players are heading to the Southeastern Conference, one to a non-North Carolina ACC school and one to the Big Ten. Five-star recruit Quavaris Crouch leads a group of nine players named to the team who are currently undecided on where they will play football collegiately.

Pos	Name	        High School	        College
QB	Sam Howell	Monroe Sun Valley	Florida State
RB	Quavaris Crouch	Charlotte Harding	Undecided
RB	Syheam McQueen	Scotland	        Undecided
WR	Donavon Greene	Mount Airy	        Wake Forest
WR	Khafre Brown	West Mecklenburg	Undecided
WR	Nolan Groulx	Cornelius Hough	        Wake Forest
OL	Damarcus Mills	Mooresville	        Undecided
**********OL	Erik Walker	Eastern Guilford	Undecided**********
OL	Jacob Monk	Wendell Corinth Holders	Duke
OL	Jaylen Nichols	Charlotte Myers Park	South Carolina
OL	Timothy McKay	Raleigh Wakefield	NC State
DL	CJ Clark	North Stanly	        NC State
DL	Joshua Harris	Person	                NC State
DL	Savion Jackson	Clayton	                NC State
DL	Terrell Dawkins	Concord Cox Mill	Undecided
LB	Derek Boykins	Central Cabarrus	South Carolina
LB	Drake Thomas	Wake Forest Heritage	NC State
LB	Jaylon Scott	Shelby	                NC State
DB	Anthony Harris	Havelock	        Tennessee
++++++++++DB	Khalid Martin	East Forsyth	        NC State++++++++++
DB	Tony Davis	Gastonia Hunter Huss	Undecided
DB	Tyus Fields	Cornelius Hough	        Tennessee
K	Camden Lewis	Cornelius Hough	        Minnesota
P	Ben Kiernan	Raleigh Wakefield	Undecided
LS	Drew Little	North Stanly	        North Carolina
ATH	JR Walker	Clayton	                Undecided
ATH	Jsi Hatfield	Southern Alamance	East Carolina

Courtesy of Carolina GridIron.com…..
Contact: Justin Jones
Email: jjones@carolinagridiron.com
Twitter: @NCGridiron

