Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday(8/4/18) with Friday’s Results:Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for Colt World Series(Game Time Today/Saturday at 12:30pm vs. Mazatlán, Mexico)
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball with Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for Colt World Series and game time Today/Saturday at 12:30pm vs. Mazatlán, Mexico…..*****
2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green
*****Greensboro Green IS representing the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series this week, in Marion, Illinois…*****
$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs.Mazatlán, Mexico TODAY, at 12:30pm in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$
**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********
Green Team:
Derek Marinez
Isaiah Rhem
Isaiah Hariston
Justin Brady
Gus Hughes
CJ Johnson
Mark Scott
Devin Tonkins
Cody Darnell
Ethan Penny
Alden Kolessar
Bryson Hamlet
Luke Jenkins
Eli Willen
Paddy McGonigal
Chad Carpenter
Noah Lea
Jackson Dempsey
(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)
Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday with Results from Friday’s games…
South Atlantic League:
Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(53-53) at Kannapolis Intimidators(60-45) 7:05pm
Friday:Greensboro Grasshoppers at Kannapolis Intimidators Rained Out/POSTPONED
*****The Greensboro Grasshoppers have still won five games in a-row…*****
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(29-16) at Forest City Owls 7:05pm
Friday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms-Wilson Tobs Cancelled
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(38-11) at Roanoke Rails 8pm at Rich Park
Friday:Kernersville Bulldogs OFF
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Princeton Rays(26-14) at Burlington Royals(13-28) Doubleheader 4pm
**********There will be FIREWORKS shortly after the conclusion of the second game!**********
Friday:Burlington Royals-Princeton Rays POSTPONED
Carolina League:
Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(65-44) at Down East Wood Ducks(48-64) 6pm
Friday:Winston-Salem Dash-Carolina 11, Down East Wood Ducks 0
