Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday(8/4/18) with Friday’s Results:Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for Colt World Series(Game Time Today/Saturday at 12:30pm vs. Mazatlán, Mexico)

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball with Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for Colt World Series and game time Today/Saturday at 12:30pm vs. Mazatlán, Mexico…..*****

2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green

*****Greensboro Green IS representing the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series this week, in Marion, Illinois…*****

$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs.Mazatlán, Mexico TODAY, at 12:30pm in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$

**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********

Green Team:

Derek Marinez

Isaiah Rhem

Isaiah Hariston

Justin Brady

Gus Hughes

CJ Johnson

Mark Scott

Devin Tonkins

Cody Darnell

Ethan Penny

Alden Kolessar

Bryson Hamlet

Luke Jenkins

Eli Willen

Paddy McGonigal

Chad Carpenter

Noah Lea

Jackson Dempsey

(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)

Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Saturday with Results from Friday’s games…

South Atlantic League:

Tonight:Greensboro Grasshoppers(53-53) at Kannapolis Intimidators(60-45) 7:05pm

Friday:Greensboro Grasshoppers at Kannapolis Intimidators Rained Out/POSTPONED

*****The Greensboro Grasshoppers have still won five games in a-row…*****

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(29-16) at Forest City Owls 7:05pm

Friday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms-Wilson Tobs Cancelled

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Tonight:Kernersville Bulldogs(38-11) at Roanoke Rails 8pm at Rich Park

Friday:Kernersville Bulldogs OFF

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Princeton Rays(26-14) at Burlington Royals(13-28) Doubleheader 4pm

**********There will be FIREWORKS shortly after the conclusion of the second game!**********

Friday:Burlington Royals-Princeton Rays POSTPONED

Carolina League:

Tonight:Winston-Salem Dash(65-44) at Down East Wood Ducks(48-64) 6pm

Friday:Winston-Salem Dash-Carolina 11, Down East Wood Ducks 0