Where Are They Now? Mitch Atkins(Northeast Guilford HS) still going/pitching strong in the Atlantic League(York Revolution) and maybe he will be in High Point(Rockers) next season???

(And since our guest today is now playing baseball in the Independent Atlantic League, who is to say, that the High Point Rockers, the newest member of the Atlantic League, don’t pick up the local product for their upcoming 2019 season???)

Our featured guest today is Mitch Atkins, former high school baseball player with the Northeast Guilford Rams and now still pitching and playing baseball these days in the Atlantic League, with the Independent Baseball team, the York, Pennsylvania Revolution…

Mitch Atkins is now right at 32 years old and he came to professional baseball right out of high school, as an 18 year-old rookie and now that makes him a 14-year professional baseball junkie/player….

Mitch got his start with the Chicago Cubs and worked his way up through the minors with the Cubs, going from the Daytona Cubs, to the West Tennessee Smokies, to the Triple A Iowa Cubs and then on up to the parent team, the Chicago Cubs where he made seven appearances on the mound for the Cubbies, and then later, after a trade to Baltimore, Mitch made three pitching starts for the Orioles….See more on his career below, and in the off-season, you can find Mitch, teaching others to pitch, at the Greensboro Batting Center and running training sessions, at Carolina Acceleration with Carmine Pagano…….

Mitch Atkins for 2018 with the York Revolution, in York, Pennsylvania…..

(7-4) overall/4.21 ERA

16 Games/16 Starts/1 Complete Game/89.2 Innings/96 Hits/50 Runs/42 Earned Runs/22 BB’s/76 K’s/13 HR’s/2 HBP…

Mitch Atkins was acquired by York in exchange for LHP Chase Huchingson in a March trade with the Somerset Patriots. The right-hander began the 2017 season with Somerset and went 4-3 with a 4.21 ERA in 11 starts over 62.0 innings. He was picked up by the Mets organization in June and went on to pitch at Triple-A Las Vegas, posting four wins in 14 starts over 78.0 innings. Atkins spent 2016 between Double-A and Triple-A in the Red Sox system and 2015 at those same levels in the Braves system. Atkins reached the Major Leagues with the Cubs in 2009 and 2010, making a combined seven appearances over 12.0 innings. He also made three starts for the Orioles during the 2011 season. Atkins was originally selected by the Cubs in the seventh round of the 2004 MLB Draft out of high school.