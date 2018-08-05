Greensboro Green Wins Game Three on Day Three to stay ALIVE at the 2018 Colt Baseball World Series:Greensboro will play again on Monday night at 9pm EDT
Final Score from Sunday afternoon at the 2018 Colt Baseball World Series, in Marion, Illinois:
Greensboro Green 5
Covina, California 4
BALLGAME! Greensboro knocks off Covina, CA 5-4 to move on in the tournament.
Greensboro Green vs. Southern Illinois-Seoul, South Korea winner(Sunday night at 6:30pm) on Monday night at 9pm in the 2018 Colt World Series, at Marion, Illinois…..
Southern Illinois vs.Seoul, South Korea(Sunday night at 6:30pm)
Greensboro Green vs. Southern Illinois-Seoul, South Korea winner Monday night at 9pm EDT….
