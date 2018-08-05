Greensboro Green Wins Game Three on Day Three to stay ALIVE at the 2018 Colt Baseball World Series:Greensboro will play again on Monday night at 9pm EDT

Final Score from Sunday afternoon at the 2018 Colt Baseball World Series, in Marion, Illinois:

Greensboro Green 5

Covina, California 4

The news from Twitter:(Colt Recap coming down later on)

**********Colt World Series**********

?@ColtWorldSeries

52m52 minutes ago

More

BALLGAME! Greensboro knocks off Covina, CA 5-4 to move on in the tournament.

Greensboro Green vs. Southern Illinois-Seoul, South Korea winner(Sunday night at 6:30pm) on Monday night at 9pm in the 2018 Colt World Series, at Marion, Illinois…..

Southern Illinois vs.Seoul, South Korea(Sunday night at 6:30pm)

Greensboro Green vs. Southern Illinois-Seoul, South Korea winner Monday night at 9pm EDT….