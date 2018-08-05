Josh Tobias(Southeast Guilford HS) Bashes Historic Homers Sunday from both sides of the plate for the Salem Red Sox

*****Tobias goes 3-4 with 2 Home Runs and 2 RBI, to lead the Salem Red Sox to a victory over the Carolina Mudcats, on Sunday…*****

Josh Tobias(Southeast Guilford High School/University of Florida) clubbed a homer from each side of the plate, but the Salem Red Sox still had to withstand a furious ninth-inning rally to top the Carolina Mudcats 7-5 Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium, in Zebulon, N.C.

Tobias became the second player in the Red Sox era (2009-present) to hit HR from both sides of plate in same game, joining Jose Sermo, who did it on July 26, 2016 at Potomac in a three-homer effort.

The Red Sox posted a run in the top of the third inning, when Tobias pounced on a 3-1 fastball and sent it soaring over the right-field wall for a solo homer. It was the first homer with Salem in 2018 for Tobias and his second of the year, and it extended the lead to 5-0.

Salem poured the offense on in the top of the sixth against lefty reliever Nathan Kirby. On a 2-0 count, Tobias pounded a towering leadoff blast over the wall in left for his second dinger of the game.

Inside Sunday stats on Josh Tobias:

For the game Josh Tobias(Southeast Guilford HS) goes 3-4, hits two home runs, scores 2 runs, drives in 2 runs and gets hit by a pitch….On defense, Josh started and played the entire game at third base, for the Salem Red Sox, the Class A Carolina League affiliate of the Boston Red Sox……

