Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday(8/5/18) with Saturday’s Results:Greensboro Green Colt team tops Covina, California, 5-4(Sunday Final)
Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday(8/5/18) with Saturday’s Results….
**********Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for the Colt World Series…..**********
Sunday Final:
Greensboro Green 5
Covina, California 4
Derek Marinez, Isaiah Rhem, Isaiah Hairston, Devin Tonkins and Noah Lea, all with strong games on Sunday….
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball with Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for Colt World Series and game time Today/Saturday at 12:30pm vs. Mazatlán, Mexico…..*****
2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green
*****Greensboro Green IS representing the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series this week, in Marion, Illinois…*****
$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs. Southern Illinois-Seoul, South Korea Winner Monday night at 9pm EDT, in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$
**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********
Green Team:
Derek Martinez
Isaiah Rhem
Isaiah Hairston
Justin Brady
Gus Hughes
CJ Johnson
Mark Scott
Devin Tonkins
Cody Darnell
Ethan Penny
Alden Kolessar
Bryson Hamlet
Luke Jenkins
Eli Willen
Paddy McGonigal
Chad Carpenter
Noah Lea
Jackson Dempsey
(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)
More Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday with Results from Saturday’s games…
South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(54-54) at Kannapolis Intimidators(61-46) 1pm Doubleheader…
Sunday Game One:Greensboro 2, Kannapolis 1
Saturday:Kannapolis Intimidators 5, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:Forest City at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(30-16) 7pm
Saturday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 7, Forest City 1
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Today:Kernersville Bulldogs(39-11) vs. North Wake Fungo 1pm at Rich Park
Saturday:Kernersville Bulldogs 19, Roanoke Rails 1
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Princeton Rays(26-14) at Burlington Royals(13-28) Doubleheader 5pm
Saturday:Burlington Royals-Princeton Rays POSTPONED due to Rain…
Carolina League:
Today:Winston-Salem Dash(66-44) at Down East Wood Ducks(48-65) 2pm
Down East 5, WS Dash 0 in the Bottom of the 7th, during our last LIVE check-in
Saturday:Winston-Salem Dash-Carolina 5, Down East Wood Ducks 1
