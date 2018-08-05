Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday(8/5/18) with Saturday’s Results:Greensboro Green Colt team tops Covina, California, 5-4(Sunday Final)

Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday(8/5/18) with Saturday’s Results….

**********Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for the Colt World Series…..**********

Sunday Final:

Greensboro Green 5

Covina, California 4

Derek Marinez, Isaiah Rhem, Isaiah Hairston, Devin Tonkins and Noah Lea, all with strong games on Sunday….

*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball with Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for Colt World Series and game time Today/Saturday at 12:30pm vs. Mazatlán, Mexico…..*****

2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green

*****Greensboro Green IS representing the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series this week, in Marion, Illinois…*****

$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs. Southern Illinois-Seoul, South Korea Winner Monday night at 9pm EDT, in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$

**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********

Green Team:

Derek Martinez

Isaiah Rhem

Isaiah Hairston

Justin Brady

Gus Hughes

CJ Johnson

Mark Scott

Devin Tonkins

Cody Darnell

Ethan Penny

Alden Kolessar

Bryson Hamlet

Luke Jenkins

Eli Willen

Paddy McGonigal

Chad Carpenter

Noah Lea

Jackson Dempsey

(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)

More Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Sunday with Results from Saturday’s games…

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(54-54) at Kannapolis Intimidators(61-46) 1pm Doubleheader…

Sunday Game One:Greensboro 2, Kannapolis 1

Saturday:Kannapolis Intimidators 5, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:Forest City at High Point-Thomasville HiToms(30-16) 7pm

Saturday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 7, Forest City 1

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Today:Kernersville Bulldogs(39-11) vs. North Wake Fungo 1pm at Rich Park

Saturday:Kernersville Bulldogs 19, Roanoke Rails 1

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Princeton Rays(26-14) at Burlington Royals(13-28) Doubleheader 5pm

Saturday:Burlington Royals-Princeton Rays POSTPONED due to Rain…

Carolina League:

Today:Winston-Salem Dash(66-44) at Down East Wood Ducks(48-65) 2pm

Down East 5, WS Dash 0 in the Bottom of the 7th, during our last LIVE check-in

Saturday:Winston-Salem Dash-Carolina 5, Down East Wood Ducks 1