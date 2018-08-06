15 Guilford County High Schools in 15 Days or something like that, with Five Key Questions for the Coaches(This morning we visited Northern Guilford High School)

We are trying to get around to all of the Guilford County Schools over the next 15 days and we made the stop this morning at Northern Guilford, and we have 5 Key Questions for the Nighthawks’ head coach Eric Westberg….

*****Northern Guilford HS at Bartlett Yancey for a Scrimmage on Wednesday and then the NG Nighthawks will be at Grimsley HS on Friday, for the D.J. Reader Football Jamboree……*****

1)Who is your Top Quarterback?

Jakob Lenard and Tyler Flippen are the top two QB’s, they both have experience and they are pretty much even on the depth chart….

2)Top Running back?

Nyles Mosley and Rakeem Murchison…

3)Top Receiver?

Ramar Thomas, Chuck Conaway and Michael Frogge

4)Top Defensive Player?

LB Christian Bass, a four-year starter….Also Walker Harris, Michael Frogge and Jacob Barlow….

***Top Offensive Linemen:Blake Lucas, Trey Ruff and Paul Klutz…

5)What we must do and will do different from last year?

We are a team that is playing “Team Ball” now and we must continue to do that….We have NO distractions and NO Selfishness on this team and we would like to keep it that way and that is the way, that will lead to WINS….

