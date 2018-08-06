2009 CHAMPION RYAN MOORE, MAJOR WINNER JASON DUFNER JOIN WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ryan Moore, who won the Wyndham in 2009, and 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner made their commitments today and will play the Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join defending champion and 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson, 2018 PLAYERS Championship and 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson, 2007 winner and 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2018 Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk, World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas, three-time champion Davis Love III, PGA TOUR veteran Steve Stricker, 2016 winner Si Woo Kim, East Carolina University alumnus Harold Varner III, 19-year-old phenoms Joaquin Niemann and Norman Xiong and Major winners Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell in the Wyndham Championship field.

Moore, who won the clinching match over Lee Westwood in the 2016 Ryder Cup, won the Sam Snead Cup following a three-way playoff in 2009 for his maiden PGA TOUR victory. He is a five-time PGA TOUR winner whose most-recent win was the 2016 John Deere Classic. His best finishes this season are tied for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Nationwide, tied for sixth at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, tied for seventh at the Valero Texas Open and tied for ninth at the Genesis Open. He will make his 11th Wyndham Championship start next week, and it will be his third-consecutive appearance; he finished tied for 24th last year. The Tacoma, Wash., native who lives in Las Vegas is 57th in the FedExCup point standings and 73rd in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Dufner won the 2013 PGA Championship and has four additional PGA TOUR wins including Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide last year. Earlier this season, he finished second at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and tied for fifth at THE PLAYERS Championship. The Auburn University alumnus will make his 11th Wyndham Championship start next week; this year’s Wyndham will be his fourth-consecutive appearance. He finished tied for seventh in 2012 for his best finish and wound up tied for 14th here last year. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Dufner is 84th in the FedExCup point standings, 56th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Since 2011, the Jason Dufner Foundation has focused on ending childhood hunger in Lee County, Ala., through partnerships with local, regional and national organizations. The foundation currently provides food for more than 1,400 children on the weekends throughout the school year and helps with summer feeding assistance in the county while partnering with other organizations who share the mission of ending childhood hunger in Lee County.

