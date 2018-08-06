CarolinaPreps.com High School Football Preseason Top 15/20 Rankings:Page Pirates at #6(4-A), Dudley Panthers at #3(3-A) and Eastern Guilford Wildcats at #12(3-A)
PRESEASON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS
CarolinaPreps.com has a Top 15 for the 4-A Schools and the 1-A Schools and a Top 20 for the 3-A and 2-A classifications…
(Click Below and see how your teams did.)
CLICK HERE for the 4-A Rankings….Wake Forest at #1, the Page Pirates are at #6, East Forsyth goes at #7 and West Forsyth is at #15…..
CLICK HERE for the Top 20 3-A Power Rankings with Charlotte Catholic #1, the Dudley Panthers are #3 and the Eastern Guilford Wildcats are #12…Also the Mount Tabor Spartans are at #6…
CLICK HERE for the 2-A Rankings….
CLICK HERE for the 1-A Rankings. The Mount Airy Granite Bears are at #2 in the state….
