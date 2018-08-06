Elon Football Earns Preseason Ranking in STATS FCS Poll

CHICAGO, Ill. – Coming off of an 8-4 season in which the it made the program’s second-ever appearance in the FCS Playoffs, the Elon University football team will enter the 2018 campaign ranked 12th in the preseason STATS FCS Top-25 Poll.

Under first-year coach Curt Cignetti, Elon posted a six-game improvement from 2016 to 2017. Cignetti was named the CAA Football Coach of the Year and the team featured six all-conference players and the CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Phoenix defeated four ranked opponents and made its first appearance in the national polls since the 2010 campaign. The team won eight straight games during the season, the fourth longest such streak within a season in the history of the program.

The Phoenix, picked to finish fifth in CAA Football’s preseason poll, returns 18 starters from last year’s squad. Among the returners are All-American linebacker Warren Messer who is among those on the watch list for the Buchanan Award.

Defending national champion North Dakota State was the clear number one team in the poll, collecting 151 of the 157 first-place votes.

CAA Football led all conferences with six teams ranked, as James Madison (2nd), New Hampshire (7th), Villanova (19th) and Stony Brook (20th) were also among the top 25.

The American Football Coaches Association will announce its first FCS Coaches Poll of the year next Monday, Aug. 13.

Elon opens its season on Saturday, Sept. 1 at USF.

Season tickets for the 2018 season are currently on sale and can be purchased by calling 336-278-6750 or clicking HERE. Season tickets start at $90 for reserved seats (sections 107, 201, 206 and 207). Priority seating tickets (sections 202, 203 and 205) are available for $120. Young alumni (2008-18 grads) can purchase tickets in sections 105 and 106 for just $40. The family zone package will return for 2018. For $120, fans will receive four season tickets in sections 108 and 109.