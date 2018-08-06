Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(8/6/18) with Sunday Results:Greensboro Green vs. Southern Illinois Tonight at 9pm EDT in the Colt World Series
Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(8/6/18) with Sunday’s Results….
Greensboro Green vs. Southern Illinois TONIGHT at 9pm EDT in Colt World Series…..
CLICK HERE to check out the Tournament Brackets….
**********Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for the Colt World Series…..**********
Sunday Final:
Greensboro Green 5
Covina, California 4
Derek Marinez, Isaiah Rhem, Isaiah Hairston, Devin Tonkins and Noah Lea, all with strong games on Sunday….
*****Local Greensboro-Area Baseball with Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for Colt World Series and game time Today/Saturday at *****
2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green
*****Greensboro Green is representing the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series this week, in Marion, Illinois…*****
$$$$$ Greensboro Green vs. Southern Illinois TONIGHT/Monday night at 9pm EDT, in Marion, Illinois…$$$$$
**********2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team**********
Green Team:
Derek Martinez
Isaiah Rhem
Isaiah Hairston
Justin Brady
Gus Hughes
CJ Johnson
Mark Scott
Devin Tonkins
Cody Darnell
Ethan Penny
Alden Kolessar
Bryson Hamlet
Luke Jenkins
Eli Willen
Paddy McGonigal
Chad Carpenter
Noah Lea
Jackson Dempsey
(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)
More Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday with Results from Sunday’s games…
South Atlantic League:
Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(54-55) OFF
Sunday Game Two:Kannapolis Intimidators 9, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0
Sunday Game One:Greensboro 2, Kannapolis 1
*****Combo No-hitter for the Grasshoppers in Game One Win with Greensboro pitchers Taylor Braley, Jeremy Ovalle and Michael Mertz combining for the ‘No-No’…*****
Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…
Coastal Plain League:
Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(31-16) OFF…On Tuesday at Savannah Bananas 7pm
Sunday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 16, Forest City 0
HiToms West Division Champions
Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…
CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:
Today:Kernersville Bulldogs(39-12) OFF
Sunday:North Wake Fungo 5, Kernersville Bulldogs 4
Appalachian League:
Tonight:Burlington Royals(14-29) at Danville Braves(24-20) 7pm
Sunday:Burlington Royals 4, Princeton Rays 3..Princeton Rays 2, Burlington Royals 1
Carolina League:
Tonight:Myrtle Beach Pelicans(50-63) at Winston-Salem Dash(66-45) 7pm
Sunday:Down East 5, WS Dash 0
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.