Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(8/6/18) with Sunday Results:Greensboro Green vs. Southern Illinois Tonight at 9pm EDT in the Colt World Series

Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday(8/6/18) with Sunday’s Results….

Greensboro Green vs. Southern Illinois TONIGHT at 9pm EDT in Colt World Series…..

Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for the Colt World Series

Sunday Final:

Greensboro Green 5

Covina, California 4

Derek Marinez, Isaiah Rhem, Isaiah Hairston, Devin Tonkins and Noah Lea, all with strong games on Sunday….

Local Greensboro-Area Baseball with Greensboro Green Colt Team in Marion, Illinois for Colt World Series and game time Today/Saturday

2018 Colt Baseball East Zone Tournament CHAMPIONS Greensboro Green

Greensboro Green is representing the Colt USA East Zone, in the Colt World Series this week, in Marion, Illinois

Greensboro Green vs. Southern Illinois TONIGHT/Monday night at 9pm EDT, in Marion, Illinois

2018 Greensboro Colt All-Star Team

Green Team:

Derek Martinez

Isaiah Rhem

Isaiah Hairston

Justin Brady

Gus Hughes

CJ Johnson

Mark Scott

Devin Tonkins

Cody Darnell

Ethan Penny

Alden Kolessar

Bryson Hamlet

Luke Jenkins

Eli Willen

Paddy McGonigal

Chad Carpenter

Noah Lea

Jackson Dempsey

(Coaches:Larry Farrer, Brett Garrett and Pella Stokes)

More Local Greensboro-Area Baseball for Today/Monday with Results from Sunday’s games…

South Atlantic League:

Today:Greensboro Grasshoppers(54-55) OFF

Sunday Game Two:Kannapolis Intimidators 9, Greensboro Grasshoppers 0

Sunday Game One:Greensboro 2, Kannapolis 1

*****Combo No-hitter for the Grasshoppers in Game One Win with Greensboro pitchers Taylor Braley, Jeremy Ovalle and Michael Mertz combining for the ‘No-No’…*****

Games can be heard at www.gsohoppers.com…

Coastal Plain League:

Tonight:High Point-Thomasville HiToms(31-16) OFF…On Tuesday at Savannah Bananas 7pm

Sunday:High Point-Thomasville HiToms 16, Forest City 0

HiToms West Division Champions

Games can be heard at www.hitoms.com with John Thomas…

CVCL/Carolinas-Virginia Collegiate League:

Today:Kernersville Bulldogs(39-12) OFF

Sunday:North Wake Fungo 5, Kernersville Bulldogs 4

Appalachian League:

Tonight:Burlington Royals(14-29) at Danville Braves(24-20) 7pm

Sunday:Burlington Royals 4, Princeton Rays 3..Princeton Rays 2, Burlington Royals 1

Carolina League:

Tonight:Myrtle Beach Pelicans(50-63) at Winston-Salem Dash(66-45) 7pm

Sunday:Down East 5, WS Dash 0