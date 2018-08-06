Thirteen UNC Tar Heel Football Players will miss up to Four Games in the 2018 College Football Season for selling school-issued shoes

You can read the full breakdown from WRALSportsFan.com, when you CLICK HERE…

Check the basic premise of the story below from ESPN.com and WRALSportsFan.com……

from www.espn.com:

Thirteen North Carolina football players, including quarterback Chazz Surratt, have been suspended for at least one game this season after they were caught selling school-issued, special-edition Nike Jordan shoes, a secondary NCAA violation.

from WRALSportsFan.com:www.wralsportsfan.com

Quarterback Chazz Surratt is among the list of nine players who will miss the first four games of the season. Wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, offensive linemen Quiron Johnson and Jordan Tucker and linebacker Malik Robinson will all also miss the first four games. The suspensions have come down after the UNC self-reported the violations that came from players selling team-issued Nike Jordan Brand gear following the end of the 2017 season.

Starting defensive linemen Tomon Fox and Malik Carney will also serve four-game suspensions, but the NCAA has approved a request to stagger the suspensions to where Carney will miss games against ECU, UCF, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, while Fox will sit out against Miami, Syracuse, Virginia and Georgia Tech.