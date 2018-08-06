Three Local Basketball Players Making Noise in Vegas:McCorkle(GDS), Dickerson(SEG) and Joyner(PCS) on the Summer Circuit

The 2020 Garner Road West AAU team went to Las Vegas and played in the Fab 48 Tournament from July 25th-29.

Carson McCorkle(Greensboro Day School), Jeremiah Dickerson(Southeast Guilford High School) and Evan Joyner(Piedmont Classical School) play for Garner Road and play in the Greensboro area.

They played against top AAU circuit teams and came out second in the 16U pool.

These three young men have had a tremendous Summer and are top talent around this area that I have seen. Carson is a USA basketball member. These young men are coached by 2-time NBA champion David West.

They only lost one game in the Adidas Championships and in the Adidas Gauntlet. Congrats to these young men and I look forward to their upcoming high school season and the noise they will make.