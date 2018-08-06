Weston Wilson(Wesleyan Christian Academy) Named Carolina League Player of the Month for July

Weston Wilson, from Wesleyan Christian Academy, in High Point N.C. has been named the Carolina League Player of the Month for July

Wilson finished the month of July with a slash line of .436/.481/.681 and 1.162 OPS in 27 games

ZEBULON, N.C. – Carolina Mudcats infielder Weston Wilson was named the Carolina League’s Player of the Month for July as Minor League Baseball today announced the Player of the Month Award winners for each of the 10 full season leagues. Wilson led the Carolina League and all of Minor League Baseball with .436 batting average during the month of July.

Wilson, 23, played in 27 games for the Mudcats last month and led all Carolina League hitters in batting average (.436), on-base percentage (.481), hits (41) and was tied for first in OPS (1.162). He also finished July ranked second in the Carolina League in slugging (.681), second in runs (26), second in total bases (64), tied for third in home runs (5), tied for fourth in extra-base hits (12) and tied for fourth in RBI (23).

“This year he’s really taken the bull by the horns,” said Manager Joe Ayrault about Wilson’s success this season. “He’s using the whole field well, with power, and learning his strike zone. He’s doing some damage and playing great defense; he’s played every infield position and both corners. To do what he’s doing at the plate and be a solid defender that he is, he’s really put himself on the map.”

A true utility man, Wilson started 12 games at first base, 10 games at third, two games at second, two games at short-stop and once started as Carolina’s designated hitter over his 27 games in July. Wilson’s red-hot month of July also including a career best 13 game hitting streak that began on June 30 and ran through July 13. Wilson hit .447/.462/.660 with a 1.121 OPS, 21 hits, nine runs, two doubles, one triple, two home runs and 15 RBI during the streak.

Wilson is currently on the disabled list after suffering an ankle injury on July 28 in Potomac. Overall, he is batting .274/.327/.447 with a team leading .774 OPS over 101 games with the Mudcats this season. Wilson also currently leads the Mudcats in hits (101), doubles (21), home runs (13), runs (56) and RBI (58).

Additionally, the Brewers announced on August 2 that Wilson was named the club’s organizational Minor League Player of the Month for the month of July. Earlier this season, Wilson was also named the Carolina League Player of the Week for the week ending on April 29 after leading the league in OPS (1.559), slugging (1.059) and home runs (3) during period running from April 23 through April 29.

Wilson is the second Carolina Mudcats player to earn Carolina League Player of the Month award honors this season. Former Mudcat infielder Keston Hiura was named the Carolina League’s Player of the Month for the month of May earlier this season.

The Brewers selected Wilson in the 17th round of the 2016 Draft out of Clemson University. He went on to play for the rookie level Helena Brewers following the draft and hit .318/.390/.498 with (a team high) 74 hits, 16 doubles, (Pioneer League best) seven triples, four home runs and 28 RBI over 62 games with Helena during the 2016 season.

The High Point, NC native then made the jump to the Mudcats for the start of the 2017 season, before a mid-season transfer to Low-A Wisconsin following the All-Star break. He later returned to Carolina in early August and overall hit .241/.298/.326 with 63 hits, 26 runs, 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 RBI over 73 games with the Mudcats in 2017. He also hit .277/.366/.475 with 39 hits, 22 runs, nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 RBI over 39 games with Wisconsin last season.

