Wyndham Championship Introduces Women’s Day at the Wyndham Courtesy of Sunbrella

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP INTRODUCES WOMEN’S DAY AT THE WYNDHAM COURTESY OF SUNBRELLAÒ

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Wyndham Championship continues to augment its reputation as the fun, fan-friendly event also known as the “Triad’s Party of the Year.” This time, the tournament is introducing “Women’s Day at the Wyndham Courtesy of SunbrellaÒ,” the tournament announced today. The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is next week at Sedgefield Country Club.

“Women’s Day at the Wyndham Courtesy of Sunbrella” will provide free admission to all women on Friday, Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. For families attending the Wyndham Championship on Friday, children ages 15 and younger will also receive free admission courtesy of Harris Teeter’s children’s program, one free child per ticketed adult; women attending through Friday’s Sunbrella program will be considered ticketed adults.

“Sunbrella is proud to partner with the Wyndham Championship to introduce ‘Women’s Day at the Wyndham,’” Sunbrella marketing manager Stephanie Cizinsky said. “We are passionate about connecting with the local community and supporting the PGA TOUR in its mission to grow women’s involvement in golf. Elevating the overall Wyndham Championship fan experience at Sedgefield has been very important for Sunbrella since we began supporting the tournament in 2008.”

Among the other free, fan-friendly amenities available to all spectators are Key to Wyn where patrons can win fabulous prizes courtesy of Wyndham Rewards, Margaritaville at the Wyndham with live music every day, The Tito’s Handmade Vodka Lounge, Tito’s Stillhouse, the BB&T Fan Pavilion, the Sunbrella Comfort Zone at the 12th green and the Harris Teeter Kids Zone with face painting, a rock-climbing wall, a putting area and free golf lessons courtesy of The First Tee of the Triad.

