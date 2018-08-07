Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for this Week:Football Scrimmages on Wednesday and Friday

Home JV/Varsity Football Scrimmage- Wednesday, August 8- start time 5:00 pm- vs. Ragsdale and Reidsville.

· Tickets will be $5.00 each

· Scrimmage is scheduled to be on the stadium field- however, pending possible more rain, scrimmage could be moved to the practice field.

Home JV/Varsity Volleyball Scrimmage- Thursday, August 9- start time 5:00 pm- vs. Ragsdale

· Tickets will be $3.00

Away JV/Varsity Football Scrimmage- Friday, August 10- At Reidsville HS

· Teams in the Jamboree Scrimmage- EG, Reidsville, Rockingham Co., Western Alamance, NE Guilford HS, SE Guilford HS

· Ticket info-

o Tickets at the gate will be $6.00

