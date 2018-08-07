Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for this Week:Football Scrimmages on Wednesday and Friday
Home JV/Varsity Football Scrimmage- Wednesday, August 8- start time 5:00 pm- vs. Ragsdale and Reidsville.
· Tickets will be $5.00 each
· Scrimmage is scheduled to be on the stadium field- however, pending possible more rain, scrimmage could be moved to the practice field.
Home JV/Varsity Volleyball Scrimmage- Thursday, August 9- start time 5:00 pm- vs. Ragsdale
· Tickets will be $3.00
Away JV/Varsity Football Scrimmage- Friday, August 10- At Reidsville HS
· Teams in the Jamboree Scrimmage- EG, Reidsville, Rockingham Co., Western Alamance, NE Guilford HS, SE Guilford HS
· Ticket info-
o Tickets at the gate will be $6.00
08/07/18 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls A 5:00 PM Multi-Team Scrimmage hosted by Glenn
08/07/18 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Multi-Team Scrimmage hosted by Glenn
08/08/18 Wednesday N/A 1st Scrimmage Date for Football
08/08/18 Wednesday Football V Boys H 5:00 PM Multi-Team Scrimmage vs. Ragsdale, Reidsville S Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
08/08/18 Wednesday Football JV Boys H 5:00 PM Multi-Team Scrimmage vs. Ragsdale, Reidsville S Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
08/09/18 Thursday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR WINTER AND SPRING SPORTS
08/09/18 Thursday Volleyball V Girls H 5:00 PM Ragsdale High School S EGHS Gymnasium
08/09/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Ragsdale High School S EGHS Gymnasium
08/10/18 Friday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR WINTER AND SPRING SPORTS
08/10/18 Friday N/A 1:00 PM Picture Day for FB
08/10/18 Friday Football V Boys A 5:00 PM Multi-team scrimmage @ Reidsville S Reidsville
08/10/18 Friday Football JV Boys A 5:00 PM Multi-team scrimmage @ Reidsville S Reidsville
