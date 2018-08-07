Greensboro Green Colt Baseball Team falls in Game Four, on Day Four, at 2018 Colt World Series:Southern Illinois over GSO, 7-5 final

from www.coltworldseries.org:

A big second inning propels Southern Illinois into the semi-finals

(Greensboro finishes at [2-2] in this year’s tournament)

Final Score: Southern Illinois 7, Greensboro, North Carolina 5

Southern Illinois wasted absolutely no time getting runs on the board this evening. Nic Hunter, So. Illinois’ 5 hole hitter drove in Austin Jerger with an RBI single in the first with 2 outs. That would be all they would score in the first, but after a quick 1-2-3 inning from Southern Illinois’ starter Bruce White they went right back to work putting up runs.

The start of the second inning consisted of back-to-back walks and a “Hit by Pitch” to quickly load the bases. With Javy Beal up to bat he hits into a Fielder’s Choice to score Southern Illinois’ second run. Another passed ball and wild pitch doubles Southern Illinois’ lead to 4-0.

At this point, things started to unravel quickly for Greensboro, NC who were already on their third different pitcher of the game in the second inning. Back-to-back singles extended Southern Illinois’ lead to 6-0. Once it looked like Greensboro was finally going to get out of the inning an error by their shortstop gave Southern Illinois a 7-0 lead.

Greensboro never backed down though. They slowly started to claw their way back into the game. In the bottom of the second inning, Greensboro gained one back on a sacrifice fly by Justin Brady to score Isaiah Hairston. An inning later they took another run back with back-to-back singles and an error to make the score 7-2 Southern Illinois. In the bottom of 4th they put yet another run up on the board with an RBI single by Hamlet

While holding Southern Illinois scoreless since the second inning. Greensboro put a 2 spot in the 5th thanks to an RBI triple by Isaiah Hairston and a sac fly by Brady. This made their deficit just two with the score 7-5 in favor of Southern Illinois. However, that wasn’t enough for Greensboro. As they were unable to score for the next two innings and lose the ballgame and end their tournament run.

Southern Illinois is set for a rematch against Seoul, Korea on Tuesday, August 7th at 12:30pm CT in the semi-finals. Congratulations to Greensboro, NC on a great tournament and good luck in the future!