Jim Sheridan Named Head Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach at Greensboro College

Jim Sheridan Named Head Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID…

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jim Sheridan has been named Greensboro College’s new head men’s and women’s swimming coach, Director of Athletics Bryan Galuski announced Tuesday.

“I am very excited to welcome Jim and his family to the Pride family,” Galuski said. “Jim is a winner, and his experiences as a collegiate swimmer and a head coach will have a profound impact on our student-athletes.

“Jim’s enthusiasm to teach, intense work ethic and outstanding character will be felt immediately. He will do a fantastic job leading our men’s and women’s swimming programs.”

Sheridan brings a wealth of coaching experience to the Pride.

Most recently, Sheridan served as the Dean of Students and head swimming coach at Columbus North High School in Columbus, Ind., while also serving as the co-president of the local swim club.

During his time at Columbus North, Sheridan had numerous athletes achieve High School All-American swims and had four athletes qualify for the Olympic trials.

Prior to his stint at Columbus North, Sheridan served as the head swimming coach at Clemson University, where led the women’s team to a top-20 ranking while rebuilding the men’s program.

Additionally, Sheridan has made stops at Columbus East High School, Auburn University and Marshall University.

“The excitement I feel and the opportunity to coach at Greensboro College gives me the ability to find student-athletes across the country that want a high caliber education, along with the ability to continue their swimming careers in a program that is anxious to grow and compete at a high level in Division III athletics,” Sheridan said. “What these young people will find at Greensboro College is that they are among a close-knit community of students and educators in a fantastic setting in North Carolina.”

