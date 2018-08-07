Kevin Troup Tabbed As Head Volleyball Coach at Greensboro College

Kevin Troup Tabbed As Head Volleyball Coach

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Kevin Troup has been named the sixth head volleyball coach in Greensboro College program history, Director of Athletics Bryan Galuski announced Monday.

“I am very excited to welcome Kevin and his family to the Pride family,” Galuski said. “Throughout the interview process, I have been extremely impressed with Kevin’s desire and passion to coach, teach and lead student-athletes. He is a person of high character and someone who believes in teamwork.

“Kevin is a proven head coach who knows how to win. His experience and success at the college level will have Greensboro College volleyball competing at the top of the USA South Conference immediately.”

Troup comes to the Pride following a three-year stint as the head volleyball coach at USA South Athletic Conference member Salem College.

During his time at Salem, Troup helped guide the Spirits to the program’s first winning season, while also setting a mark for the largest program turnaround of any NCAA Division III program from 2015-2017 by transitioning a 4-16 overall record to a 21-12 record in 2017.

While helping transition the Salem squad, Troup was credited with coaching six All-Conference performers, including the USA South’s Rookie of the Year in 2017.

In addition to his coaching experience at Salem, Troup has also served as an assistant coach at Winston-Salem State University (2007-2009), while also making stops at the Beach South Volleyball Club (2012-2017), R.J. Reynolds High School (2013-2014), Medowlark Middle School (2012) and the Caldwell Academy (2011).

Troup also currently serves as the co-director and head coach of the Champion Volleyball Club, where he has served since 2011.

“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Bryan Galuski and Assistant Director of Athletics Randy Tuggle for the opportunity to lead the volleyball program at Greensboro College,” Troup said. “I am excited to be a part of the Pride family and I look forward to building the volleyball program into a USA South Conference contender.”

